Signs of emotion from terrorist Tarrant

On Tuesday morning, Australian terrorist Brenton Tarrant showed clear signs of emotion as he awaits sentencing for the Christchurch mosque shootings he carried out last year.

A procession of his victims have presented heartbreaking testimony to the High Court this week, describing the loss of their loved ones and their still-raw traumas.

Several have said they have still trouble getting to sleep, more than a year after the attack.

Many have described ongoing financial difficulties, trouble socialising, and of course, the grief of losing husbands and wives, brothers and sisters, sons and daughters and friends.

Very few have elicited emotion from Tarrant, sitting roughly five metres away in the dock.

That was until Zahid Ismail took his place in court, standing stoically and eyeballing Tarrant while his pre-recorded video played on large screens erected in the court.

Mr Ismail lost his twin brother Junaid, who died of a gunshot wound to the chest at Al Noor mosque.

“While my pregnant wife and I were parking, a shooting was coming into reality,” he said.

“My brother is now not able to see his children grow and see their development into adulthood.”

Ms Ismail then described Junaid’s “passion for cricket and pride in his long beard”.

Tarrant turned his gaze from the screen and looked towards Mr Ismail, chuckling in acknowledgement.

Mr Ismail, his nose flared and his cheeks pulsing in and out, increased the intensity of his stare.

“I wanted to see if there was any empathy,” he told AAP outside court.

“There is definitely a human being in there.”

For much of the sentencing, Tarrant has sat largely still.

Sometimes the 29-year-old will rest his hand on his desk, tapping one finger repeatedly while the rest of his cross-legged body remains motionless.

The terrorist is not inattentive.

He has maintained his gaze on speakers during their statements, or the large screens when pre-recorded statements play.

He has occasionally nodded to victims as they have concluded their statements.

Mr Ismail was followed by his sister, Raesha Ismail, who described her non-Muslim community’s embrace of her Islamic faith in the wake of the attack.

“After the events of March 15 I don’t think I have to hide my faith in the workplace. This has been positive,” she said.

“I’ve put up a Muslim calendar at work … I was asked to host an Eid party which was well attended.

“i have strengthened my voice to be able to speak up for when it matters.”

Both Mr and Mrs Ismail displayed the defiance that has characterised so many of the victims through the court this week.

“Since the passing of my brother … I’ve had visions of what his future would have been like, with his wife and children,” Ms Ismail said.

“Our family will bring them up to be proud New Zealand children … it is a source of healing to be able to help out when I can.”

Mr Ismail told AAP his testimony was “a healing moment”.

“My brother is now not able to see his children grow and see their development into adulthood. But they will become confident proud Kiwis that live in the same place as their Daddy lived,” he said.

“My family and I have always been strong individuals. I continue to attend (Al Noor mosque) and pray with passion and strength.”