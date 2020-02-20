Discover Australian Associated Press

A push to simplify the way welfare recipients report income will cost $30 million over three years. Image by Dan Peled/AAP PHOTOS

politics

Simplifying welfare system will cost $30m

By Finbar O'Mallon

February 20, 2020

2020-02-20 12:26:33

Simplifying the way welfare recipients report their incomes will cost $30 million over three years.

More than $5 billion is overpaid to welfare recipients each year, according to the latest federal government figures, and the accuracy of reported employment income is a major contributing factor.

The Morrison government wants to slash welfare overpayments by changing the way recipients report their incomes.

Rather than submitting an estimate based on their wage and number of hours worked, people would report their actual incomes.

Services Australia will be given $10 million per year until 2020/21 to fund the transition, according to figures published by a parliamentary inquiry on Thursday.

Costs will cover educating recipients and administrative changes.

Services Australia, the new agency overseeing the welfare system, is pushing for a July 1 start date.

“Any delay in the passage of legislation will delay the significant benefits to income support recipients,” it said.

Welfare advocates have called on the government to delay its rollout and consult with stakeholders to prevent another robo-debt “disaster”.

“There’s no need to rush this bill,” the Australian Council of Social Service told the committee this week.

“To compare what happened with robo-debt, there was no consultation with experts at all.”

