Singapore Airlines grounds most of fleet

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Coronavirus travel restrictions have forced Singapore Airlines to slash capacity by 96 per cent. Image by EPA PHOTO

Health

Singapore Airlines grounds most of fleet

By Anshuman Daga and Aradhana Aravindan

March 24, 2020

2020-03-24 23:41:44

Singapore Airlines is cutting capacity by 96 per cent, grounding almost its entire fleet and imposing cost cuts that will affect about 10,00 staff because of coronavirus travel curbs.

The global aviation industry is struggling to absorb shocks from the pandemic, with airlines across the world grounding fleets, placing thousands of workers on unpaid leave and seeking state bailouts to survive the crisis..

The measures by SIA, majority owned by state investor Temasek, follow Singapore’s decision to close its borders to stem the spread of the virus.

“This will result in the grounding of around 138 SIA and SilkAir aircraft, out of a total fleet of 147, amid the greatest challenge the SIA Group has faced,” SIA said on Monday.

Shares in the airline slumped 11 per cent, in a broader market down 7.3 per cent, to close at their lowest in 22 years.

SIA said it has drawn on its credit lines in the past few days to meet immediate cash flow requirements and is in talks with several financial institutions over future funding needs.

UOB Kay Hian analyst K Ajith said that was one positive amid the uncertainty.

“It’s important to have access to liquidity, to pay leases, to pay employees and to be able to continue to function. This is a positive, but the cost of funding remains uncertain,” he said.

In a memo to staff, SIA chief executive Goh Choon Phong said the airline had agreed with unions on cost-cutting measures, including voluntary unpaid leave for staff up to divisional vice presidents and varying days of compulsory unpaid leave for pilots, executives and associates.

These measures will affect about 10,000 staff, the memo said. SIA had more than 26,500 employees in its last financial year.

In a report issued on Monday before the announcement, UOB Kay Hian said SIA needed “backstop liquidity” of at least $S5 billion ($A5.9 billion) by June.

SIA would not comment specifically on funding plans.

“It is unclear when the SIA Group can begin to resume normal services, given the uncertainty as to when the stringent border controls will be lifted,” the airline said.

The cuts are in line with those made by Cathay Pacific Airways, which reduced passenger capacity by 96 per cent in April and May. 

Latest sport

Summer Olympics

Tokyo Olympics to be delayed into 2021

The International Olympic Committee and Japan have agreed to delay the Tokyo Games into next year, the first postponement in the event's 124-year history.

Summer Olympics

Tokyo Games to be delayed until 2021

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and IOC president Thomas Bach have agreed to postpone the Tokyo Olympics, the first delay in the Games' 124-year history.

Australian rules football

Tigers' Riewoldt defends AFL players

Richmond star Jack Riewoldt has defended the AFL players' approach to pay negotiations with the league amid the game's financial crisis.

rugby league

Souths boss calls for NRL funding re-jig

South Sydney boss Shane Richardson hopes the NRL's coronavirus postponement leads to a league funding re-jig to ensure their survival over the next 18 months.

soccer

Tough decisions loom as A-League suspended

FFA chief executive James Johnson says the national body faces "tough decisions" after the coronavirus pandemic forced the postponement of the A-League.

news

politics

Australians banned from leaving country

All Australians will be barred from leaving the country to travel overseas, with limited exceptions for some aid workers and vital government duties.

sport

Summer Olympics

Tokyo Olympics to be delayed into 2021

The International Olympic Committee and Japan have agreed to delay the Tokyo Games into next year, the first postponement in the event's 124-year history.

world

virus diseases

Olympics postponed, US nears relief deal

The Tokyo Olympics has been postponed for a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, while US lawmakers are closing in on a $US2 trillion relief package.