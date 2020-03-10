Discover Australian Associated Press

Italian cruise line Costa Crociere says there are no suspected virus cases on the Costa Fortuna. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Singapore allows banned cruise ship

By AAP

March 10, 2020

2020-03-10 17:33:19

Singapore will allow cruise ship Costa Fortuna to dock in the city-state after it was turned away from ports in Malaysia and Thailand over coronavirus fears.

Costa Fortuna departed from Singapore, where it is home-ported, on March 3.

Italian cruise line Costa Crociere says there are no suspected virus cases among its guests, which includes Italians. Italy has the largest number of cases of the virus outside China, with 7375 infections.

The operator says the ship was not allowed to enter Penang port in Malaysia due to restrictions on Italian travellers and it was not allowed to stop in Thailand due to unspecified travel restrictions.

However, the ship, which was on the first leg of the trip, did make a first stop in Langkawi, Malaysia, last week, according to local media.

Costa Crociere says it will cancel a cruise due to depart on March 10 from Singapore.

All passengers entering Singapore would have to undergo temperature screening, while some may have to do a swab test for the virus, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore and Singapore Tourism Board said in a joint statement on Monday.

Singapore’s cruise terminals remain open to scheduled cruise calls out of Singapore. Unscheduled calls have not been allowed since February 24.

In recent weeks, journeys on other cruise ships have also been disrupted due to worries over the spread of the virus.

MS Westerdam, operated by Carnival Corp’s Holland America Line, was allowed to dock in Cambodia’s Sihanoukville in mid-February having been turned away at five other ports after it set sail from Hong Kong on February 1.

Diamond Princess, another cruise ship owned by Carnival, had been quarantined off the coast of Japan in February and was for a time the largest concentration of coronavirus cases outside China.

