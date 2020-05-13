Discover Australian Associated Press

Customers line up for haircuts under eased coronavirus restrictions in Singapore. Image by REUTERS PHOTO

Health

Singapore limits ease, Sth Korean cases up

By AAP

May 13, 2020

2020-05-13 16:29:54

Singaporeans are able to get a haircut or pop into their favourite bakery as the government loosens restrictions, three weeks before a partial lockdown ends.

Despite an upsurge in cases due to an outbreak among foreign workers staying in crowded dormitories, the government says transmission in the local community has dropped and plans a phased reopening of the economy.

Barbers and hairdressers, food manufacturers and outlets as well as laundromats are among selected businesses which can open doors from Tuesday with strict health measures after five weeks of shutdown. Barbers are opened by appointment basis only and notices outside shops call for face masks before entry.

Officials reminded citizens not to rush out or loiter outside to keep the city safe.

“It’s a bit messy because, suddenly, we received the notice in such a very short notice … but we’re trying to make it work out with all the safety measures,” said Chow Siew Yong, owner of a Chinese medicine hall.

Singapore has recorded 23,336 infections, the highest in Asia after China, India and Pakistan. But it has a low fatality rate of 21 deaths. About 90 per cent of cases are linked to foreign workers dorms, which have all remained locked down as testing continues.

Singapore’s Changi Airport, one of the world’s busiest, will temporarily close its Terminal 4 from May 16.

Flights from the hub will be restricted to Terminals 1 and 3 – as well as Jewel Changi Airport, effectively a fifth terminal. Airport authorities had earlier suspended use of Terminal 2.

In the Philippines, President Rodrigo Duterte said the lockdown which had restricted millions of people to their homes would be eased, but he warned people who returned to work must follow safeguards to avoid more deaths and illnesses.

The two-month lockdown on Luzon island, the country’s most-populous region, was supposed to last until May 15. A presidential spokesman was to give details on the easing of the lockdown later. “Don’t gamble with COVID,” Duterte said.

The Philippines has confirmed 11,000 infections, including 726 deaths.

In India, the nation is set to run limited trains as it looks at easing its almost seven-week lockdown. Special trains will depart on Tuesday from select cities and run to full capacity.

Passengers will be allowed to enter stations only if they are asymptomatic and clear thermal screening; they must maintain social distancing on board and will be given hand sanitisers on entry and exit. India’s rail, road and air services were suspended in late March as part of a nationwide lockdown.

China has reported just one new coronavirus case, as the government presses ahead with reopening measures. Some students in Beijing have returned, and Shanghai Disneyland and the ancient Forbidden City have reopened to limited visitors with social distancing maintained.

On Tuesday, the National Health Commission said 115 people remained in treatment. Tuesday’s single new case follows double-digit increases over the previous two days which had set off renewed warnings from officials for citizens not to become overconfident.

In South Korea, there are 27 new cases as health workers work to test thousands of people who have visited nightspots in Seoul after detecting dozens of infections linked to clubgoers.

Figures released by South Korea’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention brought national figures to 10,936 cases and 258 deaths.

Clubs in the capital region have been closed again after the outbreak, and the reopening of schools pushed back to May 20.

Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon said more than 7200 people had been tested since the city requested recent visitors to the Itaewon entertainment district to get COVID-19 tests.

DPA

