it is now compulsory to wear a mask outside in Singapore, after a recent spike in new virus cases. Image by EPA PHOTO

Health

Singapore makes wearing masks mandatory

By AAP

April 16, 2020

2020-04-16 12:32:37

Singapore has made it mandatory for everyone to wear a mask outside of their homes in the latest bid to curb the coronavirus spread following a sharp spike in cases.

The health ministry said in a statement late Tuesday that anyone found without masks will be fined 300 Singapore dollars ($A331), while repeat offenders could be prosecuted in court and face higher fines. It said exemptions will be made for children under two years old or those with special needs.

People can also remove their masks when engaging in strenuous exercise, but must put them back afterward.

Coronavirus cases in the tiny city-state has surged to 3,252 after two straight days of sharp increases.

Singapore reported its biggest daily jump of 386 new cases Monday, and another 334 new cases Tuesday, mostly linked to foreign workers living in crowded dormitories. Authorities expect cases to continue to rise amid more testing at the dormitories, which house over 200,000 migrant workers, but believe the situation will stabilise once its partial lockdown take effect.

Singapore has shut non-essential businesses and schools under its circuit-breaker measures until May 4. Officials said about a fifth of Singapore’s workforce, including foreign workers, are still working but the government is seeking to tighten the list of services considered essential.

