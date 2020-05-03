Singapore to ease some virus restrictions

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Singapore will reduce some coronavirus restrictions from May 12. Image by EPA PHOTO

Health

Singapore to ease some virus restrictions

By By Aradhana Aravindan

May 3, 2020

2020-05-03 18:04:55

Singapore will start easing some curbs put in place to contain the spread of the coronavirus over the next few weeks, authorities say, as the city-state takes the first tentative steps towards reopening its economy.

Selected activities such as home-based businesses, laundry services and barbers will be allowed to operate from May 12. Some students will be allowed to go back to schools in small groups from May 19.

Some work premises will be allowed to gradually reopen, taking into account their importance to the economy and supply chains and their ability to minimise risks of transmission.

Singapore is facing the deepest recession in its 55-year history, compounded by restrictions called ‘circuit breakers’ due to last until June 1, which include the closure of most workplaces and shops.

“We are preparing for the safe and gradual resumption of economic and community activities after the end of the circuit breaker period on 1 June 2020,” the ministry of health said in a statement.

Singapore has among the highest number of infections in Asia, mainly due to outbreaks in cramped migrant-worker dormitories. It has managed to curb the spread of the disease among locals outside the dormitories.

On Saturday it confirmed 447 new coronavirus infections, the smallest daily rise in two weeks, taking the total to 17,548 with 16 virus-related deaths. Most of the new cases were among migrant workers, the health ministry said.

The average daily number of new cases outside the dormitories has dropped by more than half to 12 in the past week, from 25 the week before, the ministry said on Friday.

Authorities said SafeEntry, a digital check-in system to log details of visitors and employees, will be deployed extensively across the country to help with contact tracing.

The government said the measures could still be adjusted depending on the situation, and that people should continue to stay at home and not meet in groups.

“Even as we ease and adjust some of these measures, the bottom line is this – this is not the time to slacken and let our guard down,” Singapore minister Lawrence Wong, who co-heads the country’s virus fighting taskforce, told a media briefing.

“We are not out of the woods,” he said.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Port, Crows wrestle with AFL hub angst

The prospect of the AFL employing some form of isolation hub remains an option for the league to restart the premiership season after the COVID-19 shutdown.

rugby league

Warriors arrive in NSW without two players

Nathaniel Roache was ruled unfit to travel on the Warriors' flight to Tamworth while NRL star David Fusitu'a was not on board for personal reasons.

rugby league

Virus risk "1 in 10,000" for NRL: V'landys

ARL Commission chairman Peter V'landys has played down concerns that the NRL's return will be a health risk to players and the community.

rugby league

Graham slams reports of NRL pay dispute

Cronulla star Wade Graham has dismissed reports that claimed NRL players were planning to revolt over a pay dispute.

rugby league

Warriors cleared and set for Tamworth

The Warriors have been granted approval to fly to Australia on Sunday, where they will be able to train in Tamworth despite being in 14-day isolation.

news

health

Low virus numbers, caution still needed

Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy says while Australia's coronavirus cases remain low, caution is still needed before further relaxing of restrictions.

sport

Australian rules football

Port, Crows wrestle with AFL hub angst

The prospect of the AFL employing some form of isolation hub remains an option for the league to restart the premiership season after the COVID-19 shutdown.

world

virus diseases

Countries must ease lockdowns slowly: WHO

Countries should be ready to bring back restrictions if the number of coronavirus cases increases again, the World Health Organisation says.