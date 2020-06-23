Singapore’s ARA in Cromwell takeover bid

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Singapore's ARA wants to take a majority stake in Cromwell Property and refresh its board. Image by David Crosling/AAP PHOTOS

construction and property

Singapore’s ARA in Cromwell takeover bid

By AAP

June 23, 2020

2020-06-23 12:09:38

Singapore’s ARA Asset Management has made a takeover bid to acquire a large chunk of securities in Cromwell Property Group that it does not already own.

ARA is already Cromwell’s largest shareholder, with a 24 per cent stake. ARA said it would seek to acquire 29 per cent of the remaining Cromwell stapled securities at 90 cents each. 

If successful, the bid will take ARA’s shareholding close to 50 per cent, allowing it to gradually take a majority stake in the Brisbane-based property fund manager.

The price is a 3.4 per cent premium to Cromwell’s 87 cents a security closing price on Monday. By 1208 AEST, Cromwell securities were up 7.5 per cent to 93.5 cents each.

Cromwell called the offer “unsolicited” and “opportunistic” and advised its shareholders to not take any action.

In a letter to Cromwell, ARA said it has become increasingly concerned with the poor operational performance, increased complexity, erratic strategy, and overall governance and risk management protocols.

As Cromwell’s largest security-holder, it has sought to constructively engage with the board on a number of occasions to ensure security holder value is protected and maximised, it said. 

It said these attempts have been met with an unwillingness by the Cromwell Board to engage in a constructive manner.

ARA said an increased shareholding will help it drive a refresh of Cromwell’s board.

Latest sport

rugby league

Storm scramble to sort enforced NRL move

Melbourne players are quickly making arrangements for their NRL move interstate, unsure on when they will be able to return to their families in Victoria.

Australian rules football

Bombers get good news after COVID-19 tests

James Stewart is the only Essendon player who will have to go into quarantine along with his AFL teammate Conor McKenna.

sport

Coronavirus' tight grip on world sport

Sports across the world which have rushed back into action are now grappling with positive coronavirus tests.

Australian rules football

Bombers get good news after COVID-19 tests

James Stewart is the only Essendon player who will have to go into quarantine along with his AFL teammate Conor McKenna.

basketball

Goorjian returns to NBL to coach Hawks

Six-time NBL title-winning coach Brian Goorjian will return from an 11-year stint in China to coach the Hawks.

news

inquiry

Some people had no warning of bushfires

A number of councils have told the bushfires royal commission that telecommunications problems were a major issue during the 2019-20 fire season.

sport

rugby league

Storm scramble to sort enforced NRL move

Melbourne players are quickly making arrangements for their NRL move interstate, unsure on when they will be able to return to their families in Victoria.

world

virus diseases

WHO warns not to 'politicise' pandemic

The lack of global leadership and unity to fight the coronavirus is a bigger threat than the outbreak itself, the head of the World Health Organisation warns.