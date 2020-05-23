Singapore’s virus cases top 30,000

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Coronavirus cases in Singapore has passed 30,000, out of a population of 5.8 million. Image by EPA PHOTO

Health

Singapore’s virus cases top 30,000

By AAP

May 23, 2020

2020-05-23 18:56:53

Singapore’s confirmed coronavirus cases has reached 30,426 as the Ministry of Health announced 664 new infections.

The ministry said the “vast majority” of Friday’s cases are foreign migrant workers living in dozens of crowded dormitories that emerged as hotbeds for transmission in late March

A summary published by the ministry on Thursday shows a cumulative 27,541 cases in dormitories, where over 300,000 mostly young male immigrants from across Asia reside while working in sectors such as security and construction.

Despite Singapore’s miniscule size – a population of around 5.8 million that includes 1.4 million foreigners and crammed onto 724 square kilometres – it has confirmed more cases of Covid-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, than any country in East Asia outside China.

The Health Ministry attributed Singapore’s relatively heavy caseload to “extensive testing in these premises,” referring to the dormitories.

Only 13 of Thursday’s 448 cases were designated as “community” – meaning among Singaporeans or others living outside the migrant worker dormitories. Friday’s preliminary data suggested only four new cases involving Singaporeans.

With so-called community cases down to an average of 6.5 a day over the past two weeks, the government said on Tuesday that the lockdown it imposed on April 7 will be lifted in “a careful and calibrated manner” from June 1 as scheduled.

Latest sport

cricket

COVID guidelines to alter cricket customs

Umpires wearing gloves to inspect the ball is among changes that cricket administrators will likely implement when the sport returns amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Australian rules football

West Coast chasing AFL cap exemption

West Coast have asked for permission to use extra football staff to ease the burden of their temporary relocation to Queensland when the AFL season restarts.

rugby league

Warriors get NRL OK to loan players

The NRL has granted the Warriors a temporary OK to sign loan players as the exiled New Zealand club battles an injury crisis.

rugby union

RA and QRU release Reds rugby trio

Queensland Reds players Izack Rodda, Harry Hockings and Isaac Lucas have been released by Rugby Australia and the Queensland Rugby Union.

Australian rules football

AFL star Steven interviewed by police

Geelong star Jack Steven has reportedly been interviewed by police over the events surrounding the stab wound he suffered last weekend.

news

politics

Australian virus death toll climbs to 102

Labor Leader Anthony Albanese says the $60 billion mistake in the JobKeeper program raise questions about the government's competence to manage the recovery.

sport

cricket

COVID guidelines to alter cricket customs

Umpires wearing gloves to inspect the ball is among changes that cricket administrators will likely implement when the sport returns amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

world

air and space accident

Pakistan plane crashes, 97 dead

There are only two survivors after a Pakistan International Airlines jet with 99 people aboard crashed into a residential district of the city of Karachi.