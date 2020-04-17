Discover Australian Associated Press

Professor Peter Singer says the coronavirus outbreak should make people question eating animals. Image by REUTERS PHOTO

Health

Singer says time to rethink eating animals

By AAP

April 17, 2020

2020-04-17 14:40:51

Renowned Australian bio-ethicist and animal welfare advocate Peter Singer says the coronavirus pandemic provides a unique opportunity to reflect on the global repercussions of using animals for food.

“What we ought to gain is an awareness of the fact that this virus, like other recent viruses like SARS and swine flu and avian influenza, have come from the consumption of animals,” said the 73-year-old author of the 1975 classic work “Animal Liberation” .

The Princetown university professor was speaking from his home city of Melbourne.

Professor Singer added that he is sceptical that the right lessons will be learned from the outbreak, which is believed to have originated in a live-animal market in Wuhan, China.

He said while the focus had been on wet markets, factory farming also posed a serious danger to health.

The academic said he hoped the community would emerge from the pandemic with a greater sense of global solidarity.

“We’re all in this together, it’s one world and the things that happen in other countries have very drastic effects all over the world”.

Asked about the US response to the virus, he  said there had been some bad decisions.

“I think, eliminating the committee they had to look at pandemics that was part of the (White House) National Security Council was obviously a bad thing to do. Maybe they were trying to save some money, but it shows that it’s not ethical to save money at the cost of imposing greater risks on people.”

He also questioned state decisions.

“I read that there’s still 14 states in the US that allow people to meet in large numbers for religious purposes for church or synagogue or mosque. I think that’s crazy. Basically that’s putting a lot of people at risk and I think that that ought to be stopped”.

Professor Singer said the world had lost it’s sense of security – but he said that had always been a false sense.

