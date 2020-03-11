Discover Australian Associated Press

Six prisoners have died after a protest at an Italian jail over measures to contain the coronavirus. Image by EPA PHOTO

Health

Six die in virus protest at Italian prison

By AAP

March 11, 2020

2020-03-11 00:40:45

Six inmates protesting against coronavirus containment measures at a northern Italian prison have died after they broke into the infirmary and overdosed on methadone.

The protest on Sunday in Modena was among the first of more than two dozen riots at Italy’s overcrowded lock-ups.

Human rights advocates have been warning that increasing tensions over fears of coronavirus were hitting inmates particularly hard, especially after restrictions were imposed on family visits to prevent transmissions.

On Monday, inmates climbed onto the roof of the San Vittore prison in Milan and held up a painted sheet reading “Indulto”, Italian for “pardon”.

Penitentiary police union secretary-general Donato Capece accused the government of abandoning the prison system.

“The administration is completely absent,” he said.

“They have left the penitentiary police in jeopardy.”

He confirmed six inmates at the Modena prison had died from overdoses.

He ticked off the more than two dozen prisons where protests were under way, including in Foggia where some inmates had escaped.

Italy’s overburdened court system has ground to a near halt because of virus containment measures, increasing tensions among prisoners already forced to endure long delays in justice.

Lifeline 13 11 14

beyondblue 1300 22 4636

