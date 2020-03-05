Discover Australian Associated Press

NSW chief health officer Kerry Chant said the doctor with the virus had been at Ryde Hospital. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Six more test positive to virus in NSW

By AAP reporters

March 5, 2020

2020-03-05 07:43:00

Six more people have tested positive to the coronavirus in NSW, bringing the total number of those infected in the state to 15 since the outbreak began.

NSW Health is alerting passengers who were on five separate flights from Asia  in the past week after two men in their 30s, a man in his 50s and two women in their 60s tested positive following their arrival in NSW. 

The men in their 30s travelled from Iran, the two women flew from Japan and South Korea respectively, and the man in his 50s was returning from Singapore.

Meanwhile a woman in her 50s who hasn’t been out of Australia recently has also tested positive to the coronavirus.

And health authorities are advising passengers who sat near a coronavirus-infected woman on a Doha-to-Sydney flight to immediately isolate themselves at home.

The woman in her 50s who flew into Australia from Iran on February 23 aboard Qatar Airways flight 908 from Doha was in seat 43H.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian warned the number of cases was likely to go up in the next few days.

“What is scary on this situation is that the vaccine is not yet developed but we ask everybody to stay calm, to go about business and to stay updated the NSW health website is giving our citizens in NSW timely information,” she told Nine’s Today Show on Wednesday.

She said anyone who is feeling unwell should contact their GP or the local hospital and make arrangements to go and get tested.

Around 3000 people in NSW have been tested and cleared of the COVID-19 virus.

Meanwhile, a 53-year-old male doctor is in a stable condition at Westmead Hospital and “going quite well”, NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard told the Nine Network on Tuesday.

NSW Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant said he had worked at Ryde Hospital and had been in contact with a “diverse range of patients”.

Thirteen doctors, 23 nurses and four other health workers have been identified as close contacts of the doctor and are in home isolation.

A further eight patients of the doctor are showing no symptoms, while 29 other patients identified as casual contacts are being chased up.

“We are making sure we get in contact with them and make sure they don’t have symptoms,” Mr Hazzard said. “It’s a bit of a worry.”

Another locally acquired case in Sydney is a 41-year-old sister of an infected man who recently returned from Iran where the virus is rampant.

