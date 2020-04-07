Discover Australian Associated Press

NSW will step up coronavirus testing in areas where there have been cases of local transmission. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO

health

NSW COVID-19 death toll rises to 21

By Jodie Stephens

April 7, 2020

2020-04-07 08:42:19

The death toll in NSW from the coronavirus has risen to 21 after two more fatalities, including another linked to the Ruby Princess cruise ship, pushing the national total to 43.

But the number of new cases in the state continues to “stabilise and even decline”, Premier Gladys Berejiklian said on Tuesday.

“However, we are still increasingly concerned about community-to-community transmission.”

The state recorded another 49 cases as of Tuesday, which is less than the 57 announced on Monday, bringing the total confirmed cases to 2686.

The latest deaths revealed on Tuesday include a 90-year-old male resident of Opal Care Bankstown and 87-year-old woman who was a passenger on the Ruby Princess Cruise ship. The death of a 90-year-old male resident of Dorothy Henderson Lodge was accounted for overnight.

Dorothy Henderson Lodge chief executive Ross Low said it was “nothing short of heartbreaking” to have another resident die from the virus.

Of the NSW deaths recorded so far, five were passengers on the Ruby Princess, six were residents at Dorothy Henderson Lodge and two were residents at Opal Care Bankstown, NSW Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant said.

Testing for COVID-19 has been extended in areas where authorities have seen evidence of local transmission, including in Broken Hill, Lake Macquarie, Nowra, South Nowra and Port Macquarie, and the Sydney suburbs of Waverley, Woollahra, Ryde, Dee Why and Manly.

A drive-through testing site run by St Vincent’s Hospital has been set up in Bondi after clusters developed within Sydney’s backpacker community.

Meanwhile, the Ruby Princess cruise ship is still docked in Port Kembla, near Wollongong, where it’s expected to remain for 10 days while its 1040 crew members undergo medical assessments, treatment or emergency extractions.

About 200 have symptoms of coronavirus.

The NSW Police homicide squad is investigating why passengers were allowed to disembark from the ship in Sydney on March 19 despite concerns some might have contracted the illness.

NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller on Tuesday told ABC Radio the investigation wouldn’t be rushed, saying “I just need to make sure I get the right outcome”.

“There is global attention. Do we rush it for some political win or do we do the proper job that we should do, which is a criminal investigation into what will be a complex matter with lots of witnesses?” 

The vessel is linked to at least 622 COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths across Australia.

Meanwhile, homelessness outreach patrols will be conducted in Sydney over the next fortnight to help vulnerable people into safe accommodation and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“Many rough sleepers have existing health conditions which place them at greater risk, so we are doing everything we can to get a roof over their head as soon as possible,” Families, Communities and Disability Services Minister Gareth Ward said in a statement.

An extra 300 hotel and motel rooms have been booked to house people who are homeless.

