South Korea coronavirus cases pass 3700

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
South Korea has reported 586 new confirmed coronavirus cases. Image by EPA PHOTO

Health

South Korea coronavirus cases pass 3700

By Hyonhee Shin and Daewoung Kim

March 2, 2020

2020-03-02 23:48:07

Churches have been closed in South Korea as authorities fight to rein in public gatherings after 586 new coronavirus infections took the tally to 3736 cases.

That came a day after the biggest daily jump of 813 cases in South Korea’s battle with the largest virus outbreak outside China, the Korea Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said. 

The death toll rose to 20, up from 17 the day before.

In Seoul about a dozen worshippers were turned away from the Yoido Full Gospel Church on Sunday.

Instead the church put a sermon for its 560,000 followers on YouTube, filmed with a small choir instead of all 200 members and 60-strong orchestra.

Authorities have warned of a “critical moment” in the battle against the virus, urging people to refrain from attending religious services and political events and stay home this weekend.

For the first time in its 236-year history, South Korea’s Catholic church decided to halt masses at more than 1700 locations nationwide. 

Buddhist temples also called off events, while major Christian churches held online services.

Of the new cases, 333 were from the southeast city of Daegu, the location of a church at the centre of the outbreak, and 26 from the nearby province of North Gyeongsang, KCDC said.

The agency said some church members in January visited the central Chinese city of Wuhan, where the disease emerged late last year, adding it was investigating to determine if the trip played a role in the outbreak.

“We’re tracing back how many members had gone to China,” KCDC deputy director Kwon Jun-wook told a briefing.

“Our top priority is to find out how the coronavirus has been transmitted so widely among the Shincheonji followers,” he added, in a reference to the church involved.

The numbers of cases was likely to continue growing in early March, he added, pledging greater efforts to rein in key infection sources.

The church’s founder and chairman, self-proclaimed messiah Lee Man-hee, was tested for the virus on Saturday and is awaiting results, the Yonhap news agency reported on Sunday, citing a church official.

The church issued a statement later on Sunday reiterating calls for an end to “stigmatisation, hatred and slander” against its followers, saying it was co-operating with the government’s efforts to contain the outbreak.

Latest sport

cricket

Perry hurt as Aust reach T20 World Cup SF

Superstar allrounder Ellyse Perry has injured her right hamstring as Australia reach the Twenty20 World Cup semi-finals with a four-run win against New Zealand.

cricket

Smith 'chilled' as captaincy ban nears end

Steve Smith will be free to captain Australia again at the end of March but a return to national leadership remains a long way off his radar.

Australian rules football

Cats' Ivey banned for Brennan bump in AFLW

Geelong's Jordan Ivey has been banned for her bump on Katie Brennan, while three reprimands and a fine were also doled out in the AFLW round-four match review.

Australian rules football

Hardwick injury blow for Hawks in AFL

A ruptured pectoral muscle will sideline Hawthorn defender Blake Hardwick for up to three months.

rugby league

Captain's challenge given nod for NRL

The ARLC has approved the controversial 'captain's challenge' for the NRL in 2020 saying the rule tweak will add "excitement, unpredictability and tactics".

news

virus diseases

Virus gate open in Australia: experts

Australian health officials have admitted the coronavirus gate is now open, and there's no way to prevent the arrival of new cases.

sport

cricket

Perry hurt as Aust reach T20 World Cup SF

Superstar allrounder Ellyse Perry has injured her right hamstring as Australia reach the Twenty20 World Cup semi-finals with a four-run win against New Zealand.

world

health

China new cases dip, Wuhan hospital closed

New confirmed cases of the coronavirus in mainland China are sharply down from a day earlier at 202 on Sunday compared with 573 on Saturday.