AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.
South Korea is weighing up expanding coronavirus restrictions after a spike in new cases. Image by REUTERS PHOTO

Health

SKorea considers nationwide restrictions

By AAP

August 23, 2020

2020-08-23 12:43:21

South Korea is considering national restrictions to cope with a resurgence of coronavirus infections that has seen nine straight days of triple-digit increases in newly confirmed cases.

The 332 new cases reported on Saturday was the second consecutive day surpassing 300.

At a briefing, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said the government is considering expanding to the whole country shutdown measures implemented in the greater Seoul region, which is where the resurgence began.

Churches were shut in the capital this week, and social distancing restrictions have been toughened. Nightclubs, karaoke bars, buffet restaurants and computer gaming cafes in the Seoul area have also closed, and spectators are again banned from baseball and soccer games.

Australian rules football

Richmond star Grimes gets death threats

Richmond's Dylan Grimes says he has received death threats after being involved in a controversial incident in the Dreamtime AFL game in Darwin.

golf

Popov leads British Open, Lee tied second

Australia's Minjee Lee is three strokes behind German Sophia Popov, tied for second, as play enters the final round of the Women's British Open at Royal Troon.

Australian rules football

Richmond's Lynch faces another AFL penalty

The AFL's match review officer will review another behind-play blow from Richmond forward Tom Lynch.

Australian rules football

Bomber critics embarrassing, says Worsfold

Essendon coach John Worsfold says critics of his AFL club are embarassing themselves.

Australian rules football

Richmond overpower Essendon in AFL

Richmond have defeated Essendon by 12 points in Saturday night's AFL match in Darwin.

epidemic and plague

Vic records 17 more deaths, 208 new cases

Victoria has recorded 208 new cases of COVID-19 and 17 more deaths, with the premier noting the state is at the halfway point of its tough restrictions.

terrorism

Fears of hate speech in NZ terror hearing

The sentencing of Brenton Tarrant, the Australian terrorist who carried out the Christchurch mosque attacks last year, begins on Monday.