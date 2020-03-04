Discover Australian Associated Press

South Korean President Moon Jae-in (C) ordered more masks and hospital beds as the virus toll rose. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

SKorea orders more beds as cases rises

By Sangmi Cha and Ju-min Park

March 4, 2020

2020-03-04 20:32:57

South Korea’s president has ordered additional hospital beds and more face masks to be made available as the number of cases rose by 974 in the worst epidemic of any nation outside China.

President Moon Jae-in apologised for shortages of face masks and promised support for virus-hit small businesses in Asia’s fourth-biggest economy, which has now reported 5,186 cases of the flu-like disease and 34 deaths.

“The entire country has entered war against the infectious disease as the crisis in Daegu and Gyeongbuk province has reached the highest point,” he told a cabinet meeting.

“I am very sorry to the people that we are not able to supply masks swiftly and sufficiently, and have caused inconvenience.”

The virus which originated in China late last year began to spread rapidly in South Korea after it entered the congregation of a fringe Christian group in Daegu city, the Shincheonji Church of Jesus.

Daegu’s mayor told reporters he had asked the president for 3,000 more hospital rooms to cope with the rising number of the coronavirus patients.

President Moon ordered masks to be stockpiled as a strategic item so suppliers can produce them without the risk of surpluses.

There have been long queues outside retail stores and online suppliers have been selling out as soon as stock arrives, even though the World Health Organization says healthy people only need to wear masks if they are caring for someone who is sick.

Lee Ji-eun, a 34-year-old doctor in Seoul, said her daily routine began with surfing the internet to try to find masks for her family.

“It is totally a lottery. I click ‘buy’ like crazy every morning, but I only succeeded in purchasing a few last week,” she said.

“There aren’t enough even for doctors when treating patients.”

A man was caught lining up to buy a mask in Daegu after testing positive for the virus, a police official said.

