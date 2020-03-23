SKorea’s new virus cases back under 100

South Korea has reported 98 new cases of the novel coronavirus, closing an up-and-down week in double-digit figures.

According to Korea’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, two more people who tested positive for Covid-19, the disease caused by the virus, also died in the past day, bringing the total death toll in the country to 104.

The majority of the deceased were elderly patients with underlying illnesses, according to KCDC data. Only two people under 50 have died so far and over 10 per cent of the victims in their 80s.

Following a 147-cases jump on Saturday, the 98 new infections brought the country’s total to 8897. The uptick over the last few days followed a days-long downward trend in new cases.

On Monday, the country reported its smallest daily increase in almost three weeks, at 74 new infections, with the figure creeping up in the following days.

The pace of daily new infections appeared to be slowing since the second week of this month as health authorities completed extensive testing of 210,000 Shincheonji followers, according to South Korean news agency Yonhap.

About 60 per cent of the confirmed cases – including 43 of the new ones – have been linked to a branch of the Shincheonji religious sect in the south-eastern city of Daegu.

On March 13, the number of people cured in a day exceeded the number of daily new infections for the first time, Yonhap said.