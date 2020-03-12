SKorea reports jump in coronavirus cases

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Medical personnel have checked employees of an insurance firm call centre in Seoul. Image by EPA PHOTO

Health

SKorea reports jump in coronavirus cases

By Hyonhee Shin

March 12, 2020

2020-03-12 18:09:17

South Korea has reported a jump in new coronavirus cases as authorities tested hundreds of staff at a call centre where the disease appeared this week, reversing 11 days of slowing infections.

Another 242 new cases were reported compared with only 35 a day earlier, bringing the total in Asia’s worst outbreak outside mainland China to 7755, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said on Wednesday.

The death toll rose by one to 60.

The daily tally of new cases in South Korea peaked at 909 on February 29 as authorities tested about 200,000 followers of a fringe Christian church at the centre of the nation’s epidemic.

With that task almost done, the infection rate had slowed in recent days, raising hopes South Korea might be bringing the virus under control.

But new clusters at the call centre in Seoul, and among teachers and students of a dance school with classes around the country, have kept authorities on high alert for a fresh spike in infections.

“The mass infections at the call centre could be the beginning of a fresh tide that leads to a widespread regional outbreak,” Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon told a briefing.

At least 90 cases confirmed this week, including 62 in Seoul, were linked directly to the call centre near a public transportation hub connecting Seoul with Incheon and other major cities, the KCDC said.

Authorities say they are testing the 200 staff who worked on the floor where the first cases were discovered, while monitoring the other 550 in the centre’s workforce who are self-quarantined.

Many of its workers who tested positive were found to have used the subway and buses for their daily commute, prompting extensive disinfection work around key stations, city officials said.

The government urged high-risk organisations to take extra prevention measures, including remote work, staggered shifts and greater separation between office desks.

It named call centres, private academies, karaoke bars, computer cafes and sport facilities as some of the places most at risk.

About 90 per cent of cases in South Korea including 140 confirmed on Wednesday were in the worst-hit city of Daegu, where the church is based, and the nearby province of North Gyeongsang.

“There has been a stagnating trend in Daegu cases despite a slight increase today,” said Yoon Tae-ho, director general for public health policy.

“The situation happening in the Seoul metropolitan area is unlikely to lead to that of the Daegu region … but we will make maximum efforts to stave off further spread.”

Latest sport

sport

More F1 coronavirus tests amid sport chaos

More Formula One team members are being tested for coronavirus in Melbourne as the outbreak forces numerous Australian sports to take preventative action.

motor racing

Hamilton shocked Aussie GP being held

Six-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton admits he is shocked that the season-opening Australian Grand Prix is going ahead amid coronavirus fears.

rugby league

Cowboys embracing stadium opener hype

Cowboys coach Paul Green is confident his side will handle the occasion when they play at their new home ground for the first time against Brisbane on Friday.

NBA

NBA suspends season over coronavirus

The NBA season has been suspended after a Utah Jazz player tested positive for the coronavirus, casting doubt of the remainder of the schedule.

cricket

Finch tells Aussie bats to stand up

Australia's batsmen have been told they need to make more match winning totals against New Zealand to end a five-match losing streak in one-day cricket.

news

health

NSW virus 'first wave' may hit 20 per cent

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in NSW has passed 75 with health authorities warning a full outbreak could affect 1.6 million people in the state.

sport

sport

More F1 coronavirus tests amid sport chaos

More Formula One team members are being tested for coronavirus in Melbourne as the outbreak forces numerous Australian sports to take preventative action.

world

virus diseases

Trump suspends travel from Europe to US

The US will suspend all travel from Europe, excluding the UK, for 30 days amid the coronavirus outbreak, President Donald Trump says.