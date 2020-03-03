SKorea virus cases continue to rise

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
South Korea reported 599 new virus cases on Monday. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

SKorea virus cases continue to rise

By Hyonhee Shin and Ju-min Park

March 3, 2020

2020-03-03 21:39:17

The founder of the church at the centre of South Korea’s coronavirus outbreak has apologisedafter one of its members tested positive for the virus and infected many others, calling the epidemic a “great calamity”.

South Korea reported 599 new cases on Monday, taking its national tally to 4,335. There have been 26 deaths.

A member of a branch of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus, known as Patient 31, was the first of a wave of infections to hit the country in recent weeks. 

The church’s suspected role in the outbreak has caused significant public anger.

Lee Man-hee, a self-proclaimed messiah who founded and heads the church, said it tried to prevent the spread of the virus among its members.

“I’m really grateful, but at the same time asking forgiveness. I never thought this would happen, even in my dreams,” he told reporters, bowing low twice in a traditional sign of humility and regret.

Several protesters shouted slurs at the reclusive leader, who spoke a day after the Seoul city government asked prosecutors to begin a murder investigation into him.

Seoul said the church was liable for its refusal to cooperate with efforts to stop the disease.

The education ministry said it will postpone the start of all schools’ new semester by two weeks to March 23.

“Two weeks are essential for the coronavirus outbreak to ease,” minister Yoo Eun-hae told a briefing.

Of the new 464 cases reported earlier on Monday by the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC), 377 were from the southeastern city of Daegu, home to a Shincheonji branch where Patient 31 had attended services.

KCDC said some members of the Shincheonji church in January visited the central Chinese city of Wuhan, where the disease emerged late last year, though it was investigating to determine whether that played a role in the outbreak.

A church official said their own survey showed no one had gone to Wuhan since December, though there were 357 followers there.

Latest sport

cricket

Carey inspired by triple-threat de Kock

Australia's glovesman Alex Carey has taken plenty of inspiration from watching South African captain and wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock in action.

cricket

Aussies keep hurt Perry close for T20 semi

Australia will keep star allrounder Ellyse Perry in the squad as a mentor after she was ruled out of the Twenty20 World Cup finals with a hamstring injury.

tennis

Hewitt bullish about Davis Cup prospects

Australia's Davis Cup captain Lleyton Hewitt is confident his team will cover the absences of Nick Kyrgios and Alex de Minaur in the looming tie against Brazil.

Australian rules football

Taranto sidelined in GWS AFL injury blow

A shoulder injury will keep GWS midfielder Tim Taranto on the sidelines for the first half of the 2020 AFL season.

cricket

Perry hurt as Aust reach T20 World Cup SF

Superstar allrounder Ellyse Perry has injured her right hamstring as Australia reach the Twenty20 World Cup semi-finals with a four-run win against New Zealand.

news

communicable diseases

Australia weighs new virus travel bans

The government has flagged bold new measures to slow the spread of coronavirus after Australia recorded its first two cases of person-to-person transmission.

sport

cricket

Carey inspired by triple-threat de Kock

Australia's glovesman Alex Carey has taken plenty of inspiration from watching South African captain and wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock in action.

world

health

China virus crisis wanes, worsens in US

There were 125 new coronavirus cases in China on Monday, down from 202 a day earlier, bringing the total to 80,151, and the death toll to 2,943.