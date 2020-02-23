SKorea reports 123 new COVID-19 cases

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
The number of South Koreans reported to be infected with coronavirus has doubled in one day. Image by (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

health

SKorea reports 123 new COVID-19 cases

By AAP

February 23, 2020

2020-02-23 12:40:22

South Korea is reporting 123 new coronavirus cases, and a fourth fatality, raising the country’s total number of infections to 556.

The fresh national figures for the disease that emerged in China in December came as the number of viral infections soared mostly in and around the southeastern city of Daegu, where they were linked to a local church and a hospital. Thousands of worshippers have been screened for the virus.

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 113 of the 123 new cases were reported in Daegu and its surrounding province

Latest sport

rugby union

Brumbies and Reds wins deliver Super hope

Dan McKellar hopes positivity can return to Australian rugby after his Brumbies and the Queensland Reds pulled off impressive Super Rugby wins.

cricket

Leadership depth behind Aussie T20 revival

Australia's T20 side is in hot form ahead of this year's World Cup, with the return of Steve Smith and David Warner adding to the side's tactical nous.

rugby league

Smith inspires Maori's NRL All Stars win

Hooker Brandon Smith's two-try effort has inspired the Maori's 30-16 NRL All Stars win over their Indigenous rivals on Saturday night.

rugby union

Reds romp to historic win over Sunwolves

The Queensland Reds have issued a Super Rugby statement in a record-breaking 64-5 win over the Sunwolves in Brisbane on Saturday night.

motor racing

Whincup dedicates Supercars win to Holden

Seven-time Supercars champion Jamie Whincup has given Holden fans something to smile about after winning the opening race at the Adelaide 500.

news

virus diseases

Coronavirus vaccine a long way off

A group of Australians evacuated from China are being released from a Darwin camp, as the number of coronavirus cases among cruise ship evacuees rises.

sport

rugby union

Brumbies and Reds wins deliver Super hope

Dan McKellar hopes positivity can return to Australian rugby after his Brumbies and the Queensland Reds pulled off impressive Super Rugby wins.

world

virus diseases

COVID-19 up in SKorea, China, Italy, Iran

Globally, nearly 78,000 people have been infected with coronavirus in 29 countries, with some virus clusters showing no direct link to travel to China.