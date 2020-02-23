SKorea reports 123 new COVID-19 cases

South Korea is reporting 123 new coronavirus cases, and a fourth fatality, raising the country’s total number of infections to 556.

The fresh national figures for the disease that emerged in China in December came as the number of viral infections soared mostly in and around the southeastern city of Daegu, where they were linked to a local church and a hospital. Thousands of worshippers have been screened for the virus.

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 113 of the 123 new cases were reported in Daegu and its surrounding province