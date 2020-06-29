SKorea’s virus spike: 62 new cases

South Korean health authorities have reported the highest daily increase in novel coronavirus infections in a week, following an outbreak at a distribution centre.

On Saturday, 62 new cases were detected, bringing the country’s total to 12,715, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The country’s death toll did not increase overnight, and stands at 282, according to the KCDC.

Of the locally transmitted cases, 13 cases were reported in the Gyeonggi Province surrounding capital Seoul, 13 in Seoul and six in Daejeon, about 160 kilometres south of Seoul, the KCDC said.

On June 20, 67 new cases were announced, which was the highest figure in a month, news agency Yonhap reported.

South Korea has seen sporadic cluster infections since it relaxed stricter social distancing on May 6, with the greater Seoul area accounting for most of the newly added cases this month.

Daily cases imported from overseas have continued to increase by double-digits since mid-June, Yonhap reported.