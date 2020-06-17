Sledding among Kosciuszko snowfields ban

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Ongoing coronavirus concerns are to blame for unpopular restrictions being imposed at Kosciuszko. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO

Health

Sledding among Kosciuszko snowfields ban

By Ashlea Witoslawski

June 17, 2020

2020-06-17 19:24:06

Some of the most popular snowfield activities including tobogganing, sledding and snow tubing will be initially banned at one of NSW’s favourite winter destinations.

Ongoing COVID-19 concerns are to blame for the unpopular restrictions being imposed at Kosciuszko National Park in the state’s Snowy Mountains.

The park is due to open on June 22 and already many people have made plans, but the NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service has confirmed limitations.

“There are no accessible areas in Kosciuszko National Park that allow these activities to be safely undertaken in accordance with the current COVID-19 physical-distancing requirements,” the service said in a statement. 

Visitors to the national park can ski and snowboard as long as they have a pre-purchased lift pass. Cross country skiing and snow shoeing is also available to those who have completed a Trip Intention Form before arrival.

Newcastle woman Rhiannon Allomes was “absolutely gutted” when she found out snow-play had been cancelled after planning a family trip as soon as she learned snowfields would be opening in NSW.

“Before they announced that there would be no snow play we booked accommodation and were excited to take our one-year-old girl to see snow for the first time,” she told AAP. 

“We have bought all new snow gear for myself – I’m pregnant so nothing fitted – and for my daughter and then I found out they cancelled snow play and I was absolutely gutted.”

Unable to get a refund for her accommodation, she was advised to buy a lift pass.

“Clearly this isn’t an option for us with me being pregnant and having a one-year-old. We now have to drive seven hours to do nothing,” Ms Allomes said. 

Snowy Monaro Regional Council spokeswoman Gina Woodward told AAP NSW National Parks and Wildlife are currently considering other options outside of the resort areas for snow play.

“If people are driving on roads in Kosciuszko National Park that are not limited for winter access and there is snow, they can park where it is legal and safe to enjoy snow play – be it to build a snowman, throw a snowball or make a snow angel,” Ms Woodward said in a statement. 

Some businesses in the local region may be affected by the limits to snow play, she added. 

“They will be affected by this to some extent however in most cases this isn’t their primary business as many of these are ski shops … that have other business revenue in winter such as fuel and food.”

“National Parks and Business Chambers are working together to support small businesses in the region, affected not only by the snow season changes but by the impacts of bushfire, ongoing drought and COVID-19.”

Latest sport

cricket

Soul destroying to cut 40 jobs: CA chair

Cricket Australia has revealed 40 staff will be let go as the governing body seeks to cut costs by approximately $40 million in the next financial year.

rugby league

NRL clubs hope to be home in a fortnight

NRL clubs waim to be back playing at their traditional home grounds by round eight but a decision has yet to be made by the league.

sport

Qld stadiums allowed to host 2000 fans

Queensland's NRL and AFL clubs are "absolutely pumped" following the announcement that the state's stadiums will be able to host up to 2000 fans from Saturday.

Australian rules football

Hardwick tips steady rise in AFL scoring

Richmond have been hard at work to improve their offensive output in the AFL after kicking just five goals in their dour draw with Collingwood.

Australian rules football

Hawks, Tigers expecting hot AFL contest

Hawthorn coach Alastair Clarkson and Richmond counterpart Damien Hardwick have tipped bruised egos to result in a ferocious AFL battle on Thursday night.

news

homicide

Car, screams key to 1st Claremont murder

Blood curdling screams and the sighting of a car that looked like the accused Claremont murderer's work vehicle are central to the Sarah Spiers case.

sport

cricket

Soul destroying to cut 40 jobs: CA chair

Cricket Australia has revealed 40 staff will be let go as the governing body seeks to cut costs by approximately $40 million in the next financial year.

world

unrest, conflicts and war

Indian PM yet to comment on China clash

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is yet to comment on a border clash with China, in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed.