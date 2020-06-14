Slick Saints enter AFL winners’ circle

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
St Kilda have claimed a 14.4 (88) to 7.7 (49) AFL victory over the Bulldogs at Marvel Stadium. Image by Michael Dodge/AAP PHOTOS

Australian rules football

Slick Saints enter AFL winners’ circle

By Shayne Hope

June 14, 2020

2020-06-14 20:40:40

St Kilda’s prized off-season recruits have helped fire their AFL club to a 39-point win over the lacklustre Western Bulldogs.

Paddy Ryder, Zak Jones and Dan Butler were instrumental in the Saints’ 14.4 (88) to 7.7 (49) victory at Marvel Stadium on Sunday night.

The result was the Bulldogs’ third consecutive defeat by more than a six-goal margin and left them as one of four teams at the bottom of the ladder still searching for their first win of the year.

Brett Ratten’s Saints turned around their fortunes from round one, when they coughed a 29-point half-time lead in a narrow loss to North Melbourne.

This time they led by 23 points at the main break and capitalised on a strong second quarter by continuing to outrun and outwork their opponents in the second half.

Former Sydney midfielder Jones (29 disposals) was a strong contributor on-ball alongside Jack Billings (24), Jade Gresham (25) and Dan Hannebery (20).

Billings had been inaccurate in front of goal in recent seasons but kicked 3.0 to take this year’s tally to five straight goals.

Max King (two goals) provided a marking target forward of centre and captain Jarryn Geary played an important defensive role on Bulldogs playmaker Jason Johannisen (14 disposals).

Butler (two goals) was a continuous threat with his speed in attack.

Defender Dougal Howard will be scrutinised for a heavy hit on Tim English in the opening stages of the third quarter but kept dangerous Bulldogs forward Aaron Naughton goalless until the final term.

The Dogs had few clear winners, though captain Marcus Bontempelli (24 disposals) and Bailey Smith (28) worked tirelessly.

Key forward Josh Bruce went goalless in his first outing against his old side, while Saints talls Ryder and Rowan Marshall outpointed English in the ruck.

Young Bulldog Laitham Vandermeer was busy early on his AFL debut and kicked a goal.

But the 2018 draftee had a moment he would rather forget when he walked through Nick Hind’s protected zone, which led to a 50m penalty and a gift of a goal.

The Bulldogs next host bitter rivals GWS at Marvel Stadium on Friday night, while the Saints meet Collingwood at the MCG the following day.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Slick Saints enter AFL winners' circle

St Kilda broke clear after quarter-time to record a comfortable win over the disappointing Western Bulldogs in the AFL clash at Marvel Stadium.

rugby league

NRL match rescheduled after COVID-19 scare

Canterbury's NRL match against the Sydney Roosters has been pushed back to Monday despite Bulldogs forward Aiden Tolman being cleared of coronavirus.

Australian rules football

Kangaroos edge GWS in impressive AFL upset

North Melbourne have recorded a stirring 20-point AFL upset win over GWS at Giants Stadium.

Australian rules football

Crisis-hit Crows prepare for AFL hub exile

Adelaide will need to find a way to turn their faltering AFL season around in a three-game stretch while locked down in the Gold Coast hub.

rugby league

NRL eyes early return to home grounds

NRL stadiums in NSW will be allowed to operate at 25 per cent capacity from July 1, the NSW government has declared.

news

health

Premiers keen to ease virus restriction

The country's premiers have announced a series of upcoming and potential easings of COVID restrictions, but warn vigilance is needed to keep it under control.

sport

rugby league

NRL match rescheduled after COVID-19 scare

Canterbury's NRL match against the Sydney Roosters has been pushed back to Monday despite Bulldogs forward Aiden Tolman being cleared of coronavirus.

world

virus diseases

China hit by new surge in COVID-19 cases

China has had the highest number of new coronavirus cases in two months over a 24 hour period, 36 out of the 57 new cases were in Beijing.