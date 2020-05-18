Slight lift in people with job: ABS survey

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Australia had posted record job losses in April following coronavirus-related lockdowns. Image by David Mariuz/AAP PHOTOS

economic indicator

Slight lift in people with job: ABS survey

By AAP

May 18, 2020

2020-05-18 12:07:58

The number of Australians with a job has steadily increased over the four weeks to early May, a survey by the Australian Bureau of Statistics has found.

The proportion of people reporting they had a job had increased to 64.2 per cent, up 0.8 percentage points over the month from the lowest point in the first week of April, figures from the Household Impacts of COVID-19 Survey show.

The proportion of people indicating they had worked paid hours also increased by 3.2 percentage points to 59 per cent. 

While not significant, the figures may indicate some improvement in labour market conditions, which have suffered from the impact of the COVID-19 related lockdowns.

Data released last week showed Australia’s economy lost a record 594,300 jobs during April following coronavirus-related social distancing measures imposed in late-March, which led to widespread business closures. 

Nearly half of all Australians who were working said they were working from home, the latest survey of 1022 households has found.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

AFL star Steven recovering in hospital

Mystery continues to surround the circumstances of the stabbing wound suffered by Geelong recruit Jack Steven.

soccer

Arnie backs 'Roos depth to get to Qatar

Socceroos coach Graham Arnold is confident he has the squad to cope with a looming packed schedule due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Australian rules football

AFL clubs spread stars to avoid a big hit

AFL clubs have avoided having all their best players in the same training groups of eight but Richmond are keeping those of the same position together.

rugby union

Reds trio refuse pay cuts, stood down

Queensland trio Izack Rodda, Isaac Lucas and Harry Hockings have been stood down after refusing to accept Rugby Australia's salary reductions.

rugby league

Souths' Walker being blackmailed: reports

Rabbitohs five-eighth Cody Walker was involved in an incident in October 2019 which he now says has become part of a blackmail claim.

news

politics

Australia's virus inquiry gathers momentum

A group of 54 African nations has joined Australia's push for an inquiry into coronavirus, taking the total number of countries on board to 116.

sport

Australian rules football

AFL star Steven recovering in hospital

Mystery continues to surround the circumstances of the stabbing wound suffered by Geelong recruit Jack Steven.

world

virus diseases

Italy, UK say don't pin hopes on vaccine

People should not wait to be saved by the development of a vaccine to combat the coronavirus, the prime ministers of the UK and Italy say.