There are hopes Australian shares will have a positive start on Monday. Image by AP PHOTO

market and exchange

Slight optimism for Aussie shares

By Darren Cartwright

March 15, 2020

2020-03-15 11:03:15

There’s slight optimism that Australian shares will have a positive start on Monday after the Futures market ended with a small gain over the weekend.

CommSec chief economist Craig James said the “amazing” turnaround in the US markets on Friday when the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1985 points, or 9.4 per cent and the Futures also finished higher augured well for Monday’s opening.

“The only guidance we do have is the Futures market,” he said.

“We saw an amazing turnaround in the Dow Jones, similar to our market, on Friday, which closed considerably higher and the Futures is pointing to a gain of 61 points or 1.1 per cent for the start of trade.”

He said US President Donald Trump declaring a national emergency late last week over the fast-spreading coronavirus had a positive impact on the share market.

However, investors would react more positively if the number of people contracting coronavirus stabilised or even better, started to decline, Mr James.

“It is a very fluid situation,” he said

“What investors want to see is a stabilisation of the COVID19 active cases globally, but if we saw a stabilisation  in Australia that would certainly be encouraging for our local market.”

Besides the share market being volatile because of the coronavirus crisis, the Aussie dollars is at lows not seen for more than 11 years.

He said another federal government stimulus package cannot be ruled out.

“Australian dollar is down to 61.8 cents which is going to support the export sector. It’s the lowest we have seen since the Global Financial Crisis,” he said.

“To a large extent investors are reassured by the actions out leaders are making here in Australia, both the federal and our state governments in consultation with other health professionals.

“It’s doesn’t mean to say there is not going to be another stimulus payment is in coming weeks.”

