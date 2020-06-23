Slopes open with COVID-19 rules in place

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Ski resorts in NSW and Victoria have reopened this week with coronavirus restrictions in place. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Slopes open with COVID-19 rules in place

By Angelo Risso, Greta Stonehouse

June 23, 2020

2020-06-23 15:40:37

The ski season has officially kicked off in NSW and Victoria after weeks of delay due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But as the slopes and fields opened on Monday it was not quite business as usual, with social distancing rules in place and pre-purchased lift passes required at some locations.

Thredbo in NSW and Mount Buller in Victoria started operating ski lifts on Monday, while Perisher and Victoria’s Mount Hotham and Falls Creek will start turning lifts on from Wednesday.

Ski resorts will operate at a reduced capacity and group ski and snowboarding lessons are not permitted, while all accommodation and facilities at the ski fields will have screening and safeguards in place.

The late start to the ski season comes days before school holidays in Victoria and a few weeks ahead of those in NSW in what tourism operators hope will bring a much-needed boost.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian on Monday said patrons planning a snow trip this winter should remain vigilant, citing Victoria’s recent rise in coronavirus infections. 

“We cannot assume because of the case numbers in NSW we are through the worst of it, we just don’t know,” Ms Berejiklian told reporters. 

“We only have to look south of the border, that could be us, if people don’t do the right thing.”

Perisher and Thredbo are forecast to receive only a smattering of snow in the coming days, while Falls Creek, Mount Hotham and Mount Buller can expect a bit more powder than their NSW counterparts.

Jindabyne’s The Shed Ski Hire owner Gary Vaughan said he’s hoping restrictions around the snowfields and resorts further ease from July. 

“A lot of people are calling saying they want to come down but can’t because of restrictions,” he told AAP.

“We don’t know what’s going on next week compared to tomorrow.”

NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro on Monday said rapid COVID-19 testing will be available for those in the Snowy Mountains region.

“Communities in the Snowy Mountains and those on major roads in and out depend heavily on tourism dollars and I know they will be very appreciative of the business brought in by visitors to the region, but it is imperative that we remember to be COVID safe,” Mr Barilaro said.

“While our regional communities are ready to welcome you with open arms, the message remains clear – if you are sick, get tested and don’t travel.”

Latest sport

cricket

Paine goes in to bat for axed CEO Roberts

Test captain Tim Paine says former Cricket Australia CEO Kevin Roberts had given him and the national team 'brilliant support behind the scenes'.

basketball

Goorjian lured to lead Hawks' NBL revival

Six-time NBL title-winning coach Brian Goorjian will return from an 11-year stint in China to coach the Hawks after being lured back by an old friend.

rugby league

Knights' Best out of NRL for parent visit

Newcastle's teenage sensation Bradman Best will miss the club's game against North Queensland after visiting his parents without approval from the NRL.

Australian rules football

Bombers get good news after COVID-19 tests

James Stewart is the only Essendon player who will have to go into quarantine along with his AFL teammate Conor McKenna.

soccer

Morrison, Ardern vow support for WWC bid

Before FIFA's decision on the 2023 Women's World Cup host, Scott Morrison and Jacinda Ardern have pledged their support for the Australia-New Zealand bid.

news

homicide

Claremont murders defence turns to Spiers

The lawyer for accused Claremont serial killer Bradley Robert Edwards has turned his closing address to the night first murder victim Sarah Spiers vanished.

sport

cricket

Paine goes in to bat for axed CEO Roberts

Test captain Tim Paine says former Cricket Australia CEO Kevin Roberts had given him and the national team 'brilliant support behind the scenes'.

world

virus diseases

WHO warns not to 'politicise' pandemic

The lack of global leadership and unity to fight the coronavirus is a bigger threat than the outbreak itself, the head of the World Health Organisation warns.