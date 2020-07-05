Slow count leaves no result in Eden-Monaro

The Eden-Monaro by-election is going down to the wire, with continuing counting of preferences and pre-poll votes needed to get a result.

Coronavirus safety measures mean the count was much slower than usual and many people lodged the votes before Saturday.

With 77 per cent of the vote counted, Labor’s Kristy McBain has a narrow lead of 51.04 per cent on projected preference flows while Liberal Fiona Kotvojs is expected to take 48.96 per cent, according to the Australian Elecotral Commission.

The votes cast early in Jindabyne and Narooma reported early on Sunday morning, while more than 16,800 postal votes are still to be counted.

Ms McBain told supporters on Saturday night it was okay the results were still too close to call.

“We said we wanted to make sure that we shone a spotlight on people in Eden-Monaro that were doing it really tough, and I think this election campaign we have definitely done that,” she said.

Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese said he would much rather be Ms McBain than one of her competitors.

Labor’s primary vote dropped 3.85 points from the 2019 result in the seat to 36.17 per cent – although this was still higher than its national or NSW vote in the federal election.

Dr Kotvojs noted the Liberal primary vote – up 1.44 points – had defied a century-long trend of swings against government in by-elections.

Both candidates vowed to continue fighting for the people in the southeast NSW seat that has been battered by drought, summer’s bushfires and the coronavirus recession, no matter the election outcome.

“We have still got, in our community, a tough couple of years coming ahead,” Dr Kotvojs said.

“A government that gives leadership, a government that gives direction, a government that sets a base that supports people is what we need.”

Ms McBain said her resolve would not fade when the spotlight on the region did.

“The lesson we have learnt from the Black Summer bushfires is that leadership matters. It matters when you show up and it matters that you listen to people,” she said.