Labor candidate Kristy McBain is hopeful of keeping Eden-Monaro after Saturday's by-election. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS

politics

Slow count leaves no result in Eden-Monaro

By Katina Curtis, AAP Senior Political Writer

July 5, 2020

2020-07-05 07:30:00

The Eden-Monaro by-election is going down to the wire, with continuing counting of preferences and pre-poll votes needed to get a result.

Coronavirus safety measures mean the count was much slower than usual and many people lodged the votes before Saturday.

With 77 per cent of the vote counted, Labor’s Kristy McBain has a narrow lead of 51.04 per cent on projected preference flows while Liberal Fiona Kotvojs is expected to take 48.96 per cent, according to the Australian Elecotral Commission.

The votes cast early in Jindabyne and Narooma reported early on Sunday morning, while more than 16,800 postal votes are still to be counted.

Ms McBain told supporters on Saturday night it was okay the results were still too close to call.

“We said we wanted to make sure that we shone a spotlight on people in Eden-Monaro that were doing it really tough, and I think this election campaign we have definitely done that,” she said.

Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese said he would much rather be Ms McBain than one of her competitors.

Labor’s primary vote dropped 3.85 points from the 2019 result in the seat to 36.17 per cent – although this was still higher than its national or NSW vote in the federal election.

Dr Kotvojs noted the Liberal primary vote – up 1.44 points – had defied a century-long trend of swings against government in by-elections.

Both candidates vowed to continue fighting for the people in the southeast NSW seat that has been battered by drought, summer’s bushfires and the coronavirus recession, no matter the election outcome.

“We have still got, in our community, a tough couple of years coming ahead,” Dr Kotvojs said.

“A government that gives leadership, a government that gives direction, a government that sets a base that supports people is what we need.”

Ms McBain said her resolve would not fade when the spotlight on the region did.

“The lesson we have learnt from the Black Summer bushfires is that leadership matters. It matters when you show up and it matters that you listen to people,” she said.

Latest news

Cormann announces he's leaving politics

Senior Morrison government minister Matthias Cormann will retire from politics at the end of the year, but will remain as finance minister until then.

Lockdown concern for at-risk Vic residents

There are concerns about the impact of shutdowns of nine public housing towers on vulnerable families as the Victorian government fights a coronavirus outbreak.

Shark kills spearfisherman off Qld island

A 36-year-old man has died after being attacked by a shark while spearfishing off Queensland's Fraser Island, despite medicos fighting to save him at the scene.

Cormann announces he's leaving politics

Senior Morrison government minister Matthias Cormann will retire from politics at the end of the year, but will remain as finance minister until then.

Cunnington hurt again in Roos' AFL loss

North Melbourne's Ben Cunnington copped a knock to his back early in the 49-point defeat to the Western Bulldogs and was unable to see out the match.

Record rise in global COVID-19 cases: WHO

A record daily increase in global coronavirus cases has been recorded by the World Health Organisation, adding 212,326 confirmed infections in 24 hours.