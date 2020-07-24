Slow wage growth as jobless rate increases

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Treasurer Josh Frydenberg will outline the economic rebuild after revealing big debt and deficit. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS

politics

Slow wage growth as jobless rate increases

By Matt Coughlan

July 24, 2020

2020-07-24 08:11:49

Finance Minister Mathias Cormann has flagged lower wage growth as the jobless rate soars during the coronavirus recession.

Treasury’s economic update predicts the unemployment rate will peak at 9.25 per cent, sending a further 240,000 Australians into the dole queue.

Senator Cormann said there was a high level of uncertainty in the global and domestic outlook.

“Clearly when the unemployment rate goes up, wages growth will be less,” he told the ABC on Friday.

“There is likely to be lower wages growth at a time of comparatively higher unemployment but there’s also going to be a lower rise in cost pressures.”

Australian Council of Trade Unions secretary Sally McManus said sluggish wage increases were already an issue before the pandemic.

She believes the government and the public should open their wallets to stimulate the economy during the downturn.

“Everyone that does have a job and does have a secure job, they’ve got an obligation to spend their money because that’s going to support jobs,” Ms McManus told the ABC.

Unions are also calling for paid pandemic leave to allow workers to isolate without financial penalty.

“That is one way of controlling the virus because people know that they can safely isolate and they’re going to be supported, they won’t lose their pay,” Ms McManus said.

The budget update also revealed the country has plunged more than $850 billion into debt and will be $184.5 billion in deficit by the end of this financial year.

Leading credit agencies Moody’s and Standard and Poor’s don’t expect the economic beating to jeopardise Australia’s AAA rating.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg will outline the size of the economic task ahead in a speech to the National Press Club on Friday.

Mr Frydenberg argues the government will need to enable growth to help the country emerge from the fiscal ruins.

“This time, while we will continue to provide fiscal support through the crisis, sustainable growth will only come from creating the most dynamic and flexible economy we possibly can,” he is expected to say.

Labor accused the government of failing the 240,000 people who will find themselves out of work in the coming months.

“A crisis of this magnitude requires the government to step in to support people and to support their jobs,” shadow treasurer Jim Chalmers said.

Latest news

disease

National cabinet considers Vic virus surge

National cabinet meets on Friday for the first time in two weeks to discuss the economic impact of COVID-19 and Victoria's actions to quell the spread.

politics

Slow wage growth as jobless rate increases

Wage growth is expected to fall further during the coronavirus pandemic as the unemployment rate puts more than one million people out of work.

politics

Slow wage growth as jobless rate increases

Wage growth is expected to fall further during the coronavirus pandemic as the unemployment rate puts more than one million people out of work.

disease

More travel bans on NSW virus hotspots

Sydney suburb Fairfield has been added to Queensland's COVID-19 hotspots, while the Northern Territory has added Port Stephens as NSW records 19 new cases.

crime, law and justice

Warwick found guilty of Family Court bombs

Former Family Court litigant Leonard Warwick has been found guilty of Sydney bombings and three murders in the 1980s, but acquitted of a fourth murder

news

disease

National cabinet considers Vic virus surge

National cabinet meets on Friday for the first time in two weeks to discuss the economic impact of COVID-19 and Victoria's actions to quell the spread.

sport

Australian rules football

Magpies star De Goey's AFL season in doubt

Explosive Collingwood forward Jordan De Goey could miss the rest of the AFL's home-and-away season after having finger surgery last week.

world

virus diseases

Daily choices life-and-death decision: WHO

The global number of confirmed coronavirus cases has exceeded 15 million but the WHO says intense transmission is happening in only relatively few countries.