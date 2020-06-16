Slump may be shallower than expected: RBA

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
The Reserve Bank kept rates on hold at its June board meeting. Image by Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS

central bank

Slump may be shallower than expected: RBA

By Prashant Mehra

June 16, 2020

2020-06-16 13:44:31

Australia’s economy is experiencing the biggest contraction since the 1930s but it is possible the downturn could be shallower than expected, the Reserve Bank says.

However, the outlook remains “highly uncertain” and the coronavirus pandemic is likely to have “long-lasting effects” on the economy, according to the central bank’s June board meeting minutes released on Tuesday.

The RBA kept the cash rate at a record low 0.25 per cent at the monthly meeting while assessing the extent of the coronavirus-driven economic downturn.

It had cut rates twice and announced quantitative easing measures in March in an effort to cushion the economy from the impact of the pandemic.

The federal government has weighed in with more than $70 billion in stimulus, mainly through its JobKeeper wage subsidy scheme to keep people on employers’ books.

According to the minutes, the RBA board recognised the substantial, co-ordinated and unprecedented easing of fiscal and monetary policy in Australia was helping the economy through this difficult period. 

The actions were keeping funding costs low and supporting the supply of credit to households and businesses.  

The package had also contributed to a significant improvement in the functioning of government bond markets, and kept the yield on three-year Australian government bonds at the target of about 25 basis points. 

The RBA noted that economic activity in Australia had contracted very significantly in late March and April but more recent data suggested it had begun to recover in May.

The rate of new infections had declined significantly and some restrictions had been eased earlier than had previously been thought likely.

The contraction in spending in late March and April had been accompanied by significant job losses, with total hours worked falling by 9.0 per cent in April. But payroll data suggested that the pace of job losses had slowed towards the end of April.

On Tuesday, ABS data showed payrolls began to gradually pick up in May after record falls in the previous month, with jobs up 1.0 per cent over the whole month.

The RBA, meanwhile, said the number of jobs had stabilised or increased a little in some of the industries most affected by the restrictions on activity.

Recent credit card data has also shown a pick up in in-store spending in a sign of improving consumer sentiment.

But the board noted the situation still constituted a very significant deterioration. 

The unemployment rate, which rose to 6.2 per cent in April, is still forecast to increase further to 7.0 per cent in May and remain elevated through 2021.

It is likely this fiscal and monetary support would be required for some time, the central bank said, and pledged to maintain its accommodative approach as long as required.

Latest sport

soccer

A-League season to resume on July 16

The A-League season will resume on July 16 with Melbourne Victory and Western United to lock horns in a derby at AAMI Stadium.

cricket

Hockley new interim CA boss, Roberts out

Cricket Australia has removed Kevin Roberts as chief executive, naming Nick Hockley interim CEO.

Australian rules football

Betts fed up by racist taunts: AFLPA chief

AFL Players Association boss Paul Marsh says Eddie Betts is sick of being racially abused and has implored all players to do more in the fight against racism.

Australian rules football

Burgoyne call leads to AFL rule change

The AFL has tightened its rules around dangerous tackles to better protect players' heads after Hawthorn's Shaun Burgoyne escaped suspension for a sling tackle.

Australian rules football

Rowell on track for AFL Rising Star nod

Gold Coast teenager Matt Rowell is a raging favourite for the AFL Rising Star award after claiming the round two nomination.

news

politics

Labor leadership discuss branch-stack saga

Labor thought it had cleaned up branch stacking across the country until the Victorian scandal erupted, former leader Bill Shorten says.

sport

soccer

A-League season to resume on July 16

The A-League season will resume on July 16 with Melbourne Victory and Western United to lock horns in a derby at AAMI Stadium.

world

homicide

Family wants justice over Atlanta shooting

The shooting of a black man by white police officers in Atlanta, Georgia, has boosted calls for police reforms in the US.