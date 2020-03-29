Airlines get aid, others set to hibernate

The Morrison government has announced almost $300 million in additional funding for the aviation sector, while it plans to put other businesses into hibernation to shield them from the economic hit caused by the coronavirus.

Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack said $198 million is being provided to support regional airlines struggling through the crisis and an additional $100 million will also be available to smaller regional airlines should they need it.

“The aviation industry is one of the hardest hit industries. It’s especially hard in regional areas,” Mr McCormack, the Nationals leader and transport minister told reporters in Wagga Wagga, NSW, on Saturday.

It brings the government’s total commitment to the aviation sector to more than $1 billion.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Friday flagged a hibernation plan for business, indicating it will be part of a third stimulus package to be announced in days.

The Australian Small Business and Family Enterprise Ombudsman Kate Carnell said the only way for small businesses to survive the coming months is if they can effectively hit pause for now.

“For businesses to bounce back when the health crisis is over, they need a holiday from all the costs that they incur during this extremely difficult period,” Ms Carnell said in a statement.

The third support package – on top of the first two worth over $80 billion – is also expected to include commercial and residential rent assistance as the number of businesses closing their doors rise, putting tens of thousands of workers onto the dole queue and potentially into rental stress.

“Our home is our castle. In the next few months, it will be our fortress,” Labor’s housing spokesman Jason Clare told the ABC.

“You can’t stay at home if you get evicted. We need to do what the Poms have done, what New Zealand has done, and Tasmania. A freeze on evictions.”

Opposition spokeswoman for early education Amanda Rishworth also wants immediate support for childcare centres, which have seen enrolments plummet.

Department store Myer became the latest retailer to shutdown, laying off 10,000 workers and adding to the 30,000 staff that have been stood down in the past week alone.

Retail union SDA national secretary Gerard Dwyer said Myer’s decision makes the situation even more serious and urgent.

“How many more major and minor brands – retailers big and small – take unilateral action because the government has left them no choice and the prime minister fails to extend to them what the community expects,” he said in a statement.

He and the Australian Retailers Association continue to urge the government to consider a retail industry rescue package.

But it isn’t all doom and gloom, with Coles announcing it has employed 7000 people in the past two weeks and is looking to hire a further 5000.

“Coles is doing everything we can to support jobs and the economy through this challenging time, while also ensuring we can provide groceries for all Australians,” Coles CEO Steven Cain said in a statement.