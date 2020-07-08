Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

Australia's national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients.

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services.

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals.

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia.

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand.

Australia's leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia's largest organisations.

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides.

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers.
A small insect-eating reptile was a forerunner of giant dinosaurs and pterosaurs, researchers say. Image by AP PHOTO

Technology

Small insect eater was dinosaur forerunner

By Will Dunham

July 8, 2020

2020-07-08 08:45:53

Giant dinosaurs and the flying reptiles called pterosaurs had humble beginnings, as shown by a diminutive insect-eating reptile from Madagascar that was a forerunner and close relative of both groups.

Scientists on Monday described fossils of a Triassic Period creature, called Kongonaphon kely, that measured about 40cm long and stood 10cm tall at the hip. It inhabited a floodplain region of what is now southwestern Madagascar about 237 million years ago.

Kongonaphon was a long-legged predator that may have been bipedal. The shape of its small, conical and unserrated teeth and an examination of microwear on them suggests Kongonaphon, whose scientific name means “tiny bug slayer,” ate insects or other small invertebrates.

It was a member of a group called Ornithodira spanning the evolutionary lineage that led to dinosaurs and pterosaurs, part of a larger assemblage called archosaurs that also included the crocodilian lineage.

“Based on statistical analyses of body size, we argue that dinosaurs and pterosaurs evolved from a miniaturised ancestor,” said North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences paleontologist Christian Kammerer, lead author of the research published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

“Evolution of gigantism from tiny ancestors is not uncommon in the fossil record,” added study co-author and paleontologist John Flynn of the American Museum of Natural History in New York.

Dinosaurs and pterosaurs first appeared roughly 230 million years ago. The early dinosaur Herrerasaurus was about six metres long. The early pterosaur Eudimorphodon was pigeon-sized. Both groups eventually achieved gigantic proportions.

The pterosaur Quetzalcoatlus had a wingspan of about 10.5 metres, akin to an F-16 fighter. The dinosaur Argentinosaurus reached about 35 metres long.

In the context of this later gigantism, having an animal like Kongonaphon “that could fit into your hands seems almost paradoxical,” Kammerer added.

“However, it fits the broader pattern that we observe at this time. There was a sustained trend towards smaller adult body sizes in the early history of this lineage. This is based not only on Kongonaphon, but on a series of small-bodied reptiles near the common ancestry of the dinosaur and pterosaur lineages.” 

sport

