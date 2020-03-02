Smith chilled as captaincy milestone looms

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Steve Smith's captaincy ban will soon end, but he's downplayed a return in the near future. Image by Glenn Hunt/AAP PHOTOS

cricket

Smith chilled as captaincy milestone looms

By Michael Ramsey

March 2, 2020

2020-03-02 02:19:29

Steve Smith’s captaincy ban is close to expiring but while he’s excited to be taking on leadership roles in global T20 competitions, a return to national honours remains a long way off his radar.

Smith will be free to captain Australia again at the end of March once the two-year anniversary of the ball-tampering saga passes.

There is no reason to suggest a leadership change would be likely anytime soon with both Test skipper Tim Paine and white-ball counterpart Aaron Finch performing well.

The 35-year-old Paine is thought to be keen to lead Australia to the inaugural world Test championship final at Lord’s midway through next year.

Finch, 33, has back-to-back T20 World Cups ahead in Australia later this year and India in 2021, with the next 50-over World Cup due in 2023.

Smith took over as captain of the Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League midway through last season and has assumed the role permanently for the upcoming season.

He will also lead the Welsh Fire in the inaugural season of The Hundred in the UK later in the year.

But after top-scoring for Australia in their ODI defeat to South Africa in Paarl, Smith downplayed the prospect of one day returning to the national captaincy.

“I’m pretty chilled to be honest,” he said.

“I’m just enjoying playing and being amongst the boys. It’s been really good.

“The guys are doing a terrific job, Finchy and Painey. I’ll support them any way I can and help the team have success and hopefully score some more runs and do my job that way.”

Smith has managed to get plenty of short-form cricket under his belt in recent times, having tuned up for Australia’s T20 series victory in South Africa with a stint playing for the Sydney Sixers in their run to a second Big Bash title.

While he loved his brief return to the BBL, he was unsure whether it would be viable to give Australian representatives a greater window to play in the league.

“You look at the IPL, all Indian players are available to play in that,” he said.

“It’s extremely tough with schedules of international cricket finding time for international players to play in the Big Bash.

“I think it’s a terrific tournament. I really enjoyed playing the last couple of weeks with the Sixers.

“It’d be fantastic if there was a window there where Australian players could play more of it.”

Australia’s ODI squad will be looking to square the ledger when they face the Proteas in Bloemfontein on Wednesday.

The third and final game will be played in Potchefstroom on Saturday.

“We were a bit sloppy in all aspects of the game,” Smith said of Australia’s 78-run defeat in Paarl.

“We’re going to have to turn things around quickly to get ourselves back in the series.”

Latest sport

cricket

Smith chilled as captaincy milestone looms

Steve Smith will be free to captain Australia again at the end of March but a return to national leadership remains a long way off his radar.

soccer

Roar confident in A-League finals scrap

Brisbane have a tenuous hold on sixth spot after losing 1-0 to Melbourne City but coach Robbie Fowler has backed the Roar to evade the A-League chasing pack.

rugby league

Sharks dealing with backline injury crisis

Cronulla Sharks coach John Morris is holding onto former Test star Josh Morris as he battles an injury crisis in the backline ahead of round one.

Australian rules football

Blues down Crows, spoil star's AFLW return

Adelaide have welcomed back superstar Erin Phillips from a long injury spell, but Carlton scored an eight-point win in their AFLW grand final rematch.

cricket

No rest for Aussies after ODI hammering

Australia don't intend to rest players unnecessarily in a one-day international series in South Africa being played several years out from the next World Cup.

news

health

Australia records first coronavirus death

A 78-year-old Perth man has become the first person in Australia to die from the coronavirus as authorities brace for potentially more cases as it spreads.

sport

soccer

Roar confident in A-League finals scrap

Brisbane have a tenuous hold on sixth spot after losing 1-0 to Melbourne City but coach Robbie Fowler has backed the Roar to evade the A-League chasing pack.

world

health

Virus spreads to more than 60 countries

The Louvre in Paris has closed and tourist sites across Asia, Europe and the Middle East are deserted as the coronavirus continues its spread across the globe.