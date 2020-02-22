Agar hat-trick, Aussies dominate first T20

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Ashton Agar bagged a brilliant hat-trick in a five-wicket haul as Australia hammered South Africa. Image by AP Photo/Themba Hadebe.

cricket

Agar hat-trick, Aussies dominate first T20

By Michael Ramsey

February 22, 2020

2020-02-22 06:15:01

David Warner’s return to the Bullring lasted just two balls but it mattered little on a night where an Ashton Agar hat-trick steered Australia to a dominant 107-run win over South Africa in their T20 series-opener.

Agar’s inspired spell – just the second hat-trick by an Australian in a T20 international after Brett Lee in 2007 – put the icing on the cake after the tourists were sent into bat in Johannesburg and posted 6-196 from their 20 overs.

South Africa were bowled out for just 89 in reply with Faf du Plessis (24) delivering the only score of note among the hosts’ batsmen.

Agar had the former skipper caught in the deep before trapping Andile Phehlukwayo lbw for a golden duck.

The Australians erupted in jubilation when the left-arm spinner found Dale Steyn’s edge off the next ball and Aaron Finch held the catch in the slips.

Tailender Kagiso Rabada (22) provided some late resistance before Adam Zampa wrapped up the innings with 33 balls to spare.

Agar was the hero for Australia, finishing with career-best figures of 5-24.

Warner (four) and Steve Smith (45) earlier had contrasting fortunes in their first match in South Africa since the ball-tampering scandal that cast Australian cricket into turmoil in 2018.

Plenty of focus had been on how the pair would be received at a ground notorious for its hostility towards opposition players.

But the Wanderers had a party atmosphere from the moment Warner holed out at fine leg off the second ball from Steyn.

South Africa’s champion quick roared and unleashed a trademark chainsaw celebration as Warner departed, flanked by the team security manager on the long walk back up the tunnel.

Smith’s arrival was met with scattered jeers but the loudest boos were reserved for when Steyn sent down a grubber and Smith charged down the wicket to smack it away.

Australia looked set for a monster total at the famously high-scoring ground when Smith and Finch (42) piloted the tourists to 1-70 off the powerplay.

But left-arm wrist spinner Tabraiz Shamsi struck to dismiss Finch then combined with Quinton de Kock to have Smith stumped well out of his crease.

Neither Matthew Wade (18) nor Mitch Marsh (19) lit the world on fire after earning recalls to bat at No.4 and No.5 respectively.

But after a sloppy bowling and fielding display, South Africa’s hopes of pulling off a big chase diminished when skipper de Kock fell in the first over to a Mitchell Starc peach which shaped away late and knocked over middle stump.

Game two of the three-match series is in Port Elizabeth on Sunday night.

Latest sport

cricket

Agar hat-trick, Aussies dominate first T20

Ashton Agar has taken a hat-trick to help steer Australia to a dominant victory over South Africa in the T20 series-opener in Johannesburg.

cricket

India stun Aussies to start T20 World Cup

Australia's women's Twenty20 World Cup title defence is in danger following the opening night after losing to India by 17 runs at the Sydney Showground.

cricket

India stun Aussies to start T20 World Cup

Australia's women's Twenty20 World Cup title defence is in danger following an opening night after losing to India by 17 runs at the Sydney Showground.

soccer

Victorious Phoenix go second in A-League

The in-form Phoenix have climbed to second equal on the A-League standings with a 2-0 win over out-of-sorts Western United in a sodden Wellington.

motor racing

Whincup to continue Supercars career

Seven-time Supercars champion Jamie Whincup has confirmed he will continue racing next year, as he prepares for the season-opening Adelaide 500.

news

health

Two more ship evacuees contract virus

The nation's chief medical officer says more cases are possible after four people brought back to Australia from a cruise ship in Japan contracted coronavirus.

sport

cricket

India stun Aussies to start T20 World Cup

Australia's women's Twenty20 World Cup title defence is in danger following the opening night after losing to India by 17 runs at the Sydney Showground.

world

health

SKorea scrambles as virus cases surge

Confirmed coronavirus cases in South Korea have doubled overnight to 204, many traced to a patient who attended church services in Daegu.