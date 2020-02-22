Smith inspires Maori’s NRL All Stars win

It was billed as a battle of the fullbacks but hooker Brandon Smith stole the show to inspire the Maori’s 30-16 win over their Indigenous rivals in Saturday’s NRL All Stars clash on the Gold Coast.

All eyes were on NSW centre Latrell Mitchell’s first crack at the Indigenous No.1 jersey, lining up a mouth watering showdown with Maori and Queensland fullback Kalyn Ponga.

While both showed flashes of brilliance, Melbourne rake Smith upstaged everyone with a stunning two-try display that brought the 23,599-strong crowd to their feet.

After the Maori led 12-10 at halftime, the game appeared to be broken open in the 57th minute when James Roberts turned around Ponga and scored off a David Fifita bust to give the Indigenous outfit a 16-12 lead.

Enter fan favourite Smith.

First he barged over in the 69th minute to snatch back the lead.

He was at it again four minutes later, only to be denied by the video referee for a double movement.

But there was no doubting his next effort when he burrowed over under the posts in the 75th, all but ensuring the Maori avenged their 34-14 loss last year.

Centre Dylan Walker iced the result with an 80th minute try.

In the fullback duel, Mitchell came up trumps in his first big one on one test with Ponga after the Maori No.1 made a 35th minute bust, only for his Indigenous opposite number to cut him down.

In the end they shared honours before Mitchell played the majority of his second stint on the field in the centres with Alex Johnston at fullback.

The Maori had a dream start when winger and co-captain Dallin Watene-Zelezniak evaded Mitchell to score in the fourth minute.

Scores were level in the 17th when Josh Curran ran off Josh Kerr to score and the Indigenous outfit got another break when Maori halfback Hughes was binned for a professional foul in the 23rd.

Yet the ball appeared to be bouncing the Maori’s way after half Kodi Nikorima scored off a bizarre Indigenous ricochet to make it 12-6.

Their buffer was cut to just 12-10 in the 40th when Indigenous winger Blake Ferguson scored, celebrating with a backflip.

The video referee gave it the green light after studying a strip from Tyrone Roberts on Maori centre Esan Marsters that jolted the ball free for Ferguson to pounce.

A bit of history was made in the 65th minute when the first captain’s call was used by Maori’s Adam Blair when he queried a knock on against Kenny Bromwich but it was unsuccessful.

The captain’s call is also being trialled in the Charity Shield clash before a decision will be made on whether to adopt it for the 2020 season.

Meanwhile, Indigenous interchange player Chris Smith suffered a suspected knee injury.