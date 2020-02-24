Discover Australian Associated Press

Skipper Quinton de Kock struck 70 in 47 balls as South Africa posted 4-158 against Australia. Image by AP PHOTO

cricket

Aussies fall in Proteas T20 thriller

By Michael Ramsey

February 24, 2020

2020-02-24 03:17:21

South Africa have come back from the brink to level the T20 series against Australia, snatching a 12-run win in a breathless finish in Port Elizabeth.

Chasing 159 to win at St George’s Park, Australia were cruising at 2-124 but fell victim to a brilliant bowling and fielding performance from South Africa at the death.

With David Warner (67no) anchoring one end, Alex Carey, Mitch Marsh and Matthew Wade all fell in quick succession, leaving Australia needing 17 off the final over.

The tourists’ hopes faded when Anrich Nortje knocked over Ashton Agar’s off stump, sending the capacity crowd into raptures and levelling the series at 1-1.

It was a comeback for the ages after the Proteas were humiliated in Johannesburg, bowled out for just 89 in a record 107-run defeat.

Quinton de Kock (70 off 47 balls) was the hero with the bat in Port Elizabeth but it was in the field where South Africa were truly redeemed.

Faf du Plessis and David Miller combined for an outrageous relay catch on the boundary to see off Mitch Marsh, while quicks Lungi Ngidi (3-41), Nortje and Kagiso Rabada all delivered inspired performances in the final overs.

Warner and Steve Smith (29) earlier combined for a 50-partnership before du Plessis snared a superb low catch at long on to dismiss Smith off the bowling of Dwaine Pretorius.

Smith also delivered a moment of magic in the field.

Proteas skipper de Kock had already cleared the rope three times when he thumped an Adam Zampa delivery over deep midwicket, only for Smith to launch himself over the rope and throw the ball back before landing to save the six.

Smith almost did it again to dismiss Miller off the final ball of the innings but spilled the juggling effort when he tripped over the boundary rope.

The series-decider will be played in Cape Town on Wednesday night (Thursday morning AEDT).

