Snapchat says it will stop promoting Donald Trump on its video messaging service. Image by AP PHOTO

Technology

Snapchat cuts Trump from promo section

By Katie Paul

June 5, 2020

2020-06-05 10:57:34

Snap Inc says it will no longer promote US President Donald Trump’s account in Snapchat’s Discover section, saying his incendiary comments last week made the account ineligible for the curated section where users explore new content.

“We will not amplify voices who incite racial violence and injustice by giving them free promotion on Discover,” the company said in a statement.

“Racial violence and injustice have no place in our society and we stand together with all who seek peace, love, equality, and justice in America.”

Shares fell 2.4 per cent after the announcement.

Trump’s Snapchat account, which consists mostly of campaign content and does not contain the informal rhetoric he regularly uses on his favoured platform Twitter, will remain public and accessible to people who follow it or search for it, Snap said.

Democratic rival Joe Biden, who is seeking to oust Trump in the November presidential election, quickly capitalised on the move. In a video posted to Snapchat, he said, grinning, that he was proud to run for president “and still be on Snapchat.”

Twitter ignited a furore last week by placing labels on several of Trump’s tweets that it said violated its rules on misleading information and glorifying violence, including one which used the racially charged phrase “when the looting starts, the shooting starts.”

Facebook declined to take any action on the same posts, prompting an employee protest on Monday.

Snap did not specify which of Trump’s comments it considered inciteful, but Chief Executive Evan Spiegel told staffers in a memo on Sunday he would “walk the talk” on divisive content and the “legacy of racial violence and injustice in America.”

He noted that the Discover section is “a curated platform, where we decide what we promote.”

