SNAPSHOT OF VICTORIA’S COVID-19 CASES:
* 30 new COVID-19 cases, including a health worker at the Orygen youth mental health facility and a McDonald’s worker.
* Seven of the new cases are linked to known outbreaks.
* Five are returned travellers in hotel quarantine.
* Five detected through routine testing.
* 13 cases remain under investigation.
* 183 active cases.
* Six people in hospital with the virus, one in ICU.
* Victoria has recorded 1947 cases, and more than 1700 people have recovered.
CLUSTERS GROW:
* 19 people now linked to Keilor Downs family outbreak.
* 15 linked to North Melbourne family (formerly known as the H&M Northland cluster).
* 15 linked to Coburg family outbreak.
* St Monica’s outbreak renamed Wollert outbreak, includes the McDonald’s worker and three linked to a social gathering in the suburb.
TESTING BLITZ BEGINS:
* 20,000 people tested on Thursday, with virus hot spots of Keilor Downs, Broadmeadows, Maidstone, Albanvale, Sunshine West, Hallam, Brunswick West, Fawkner, Reservoir and Pakenham prioritised.
* 70 per cent uptake of tests in the areas.
* “I believe that not everybody who has been offered testing has taken it up. It is disappointing.” – Deputy Chief Health Officer Dr Annaliese van Diemen.
TENTH DAY IN A ROW OF DOUBLE-DIGIT NUMBERS:
*Today: 30
*25/6: 33
*24/6: 20
* 23/6: 17
* 22/6: 16
* 21/6: 19
* 20/6: 25
* 19/6: 13
* 18/6: 18
* 17/6: 21