A COVID-19 testing blitz in Victoria has targeted 10 suburban hot spots. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Snapshot of Victoria’s COVID-19 cases

By Benita Kolovos

June 27, 2020

2020-06-27 13:47:36

SNAPSHOT OF VICTORIA’S COVID-19 CASES: 

* 30 new COVID-19 cases, including a health worker at the Orygen youth mental health facility and a McDonald’s worker.

* Seven of the new cases are linked to known outbreaks.

* Five are returned travellers in hotel quarantine.

* Five detected through routine testing. 

* 13 cases remain under investigation. 

* 183 active cases.

* Six people in hospital with the virus, one in ICU.

* Victoria has recorded 1947 cases, and more than 1700 people have recovered. 

CLUSTERS GROW:

* 19 people now linked to Keilor Downs family outbreak.

* 15 linked to North Melbourne family (formerly known as the H&M Northland cluster).

* 15 linked to Coburg family outbreak. 

* St Monica’s outbreak renamed Wollert outbreak, includes the McDonald’s worker and three linked to a social gathering in the suburb.

TESTING BLITZ BEGINS:

* 20,000 people tested on Thursday, with virus hot spots of Keilor Downs, Broadmeadows, Maidstone, Albanvale, Sunshine West, Hallam, Brunswick West, Fawkner, Reservoir and Pakenham prioritised. 

* 70 per cent uptake of tests in the areas.

* “I believe that not everybody who has been offered testing has taken it up. It is disappointing.” – Deputy Chief Health Officer Dr Annaliese van Diemen.

TENTH DAY IN A ROW OF DOUBLE-DIGIT NUMBERS:

*Today: 30

*25/6: 33

*24/6: 20

* 23/6: 17

* 22/6: 16

* 21/6: 19

* 20/6: 25

* 19/6: 13

* 18/6: 18

* 17/6: 21

