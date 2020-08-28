Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.
The federal government has taken a further step towards main works starting on Snowy Hydro 2.0. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS

Energy

Snowy Hydro takes step towards major works

By Paul Osborne

August 28, 2020

2020-08-28 16:08:53

The federal government has taken a further step towards main works starting on Snowy Hydro 2.0.

Energy Minister Angus Taylor will visit the southern NSW site on Friday to announce the government has provided shareholder approval to Snowy Hydro Ltd for notice to proceed on the mammoth renewable energy project.

The notice is considered an important contractual milestone for Snowy Hydro Ltd to start main works.

The project inside the Kosciuszko National Park involves the construction of a 240-metre long pumped-hydro power station about 800 metres underground, to generate 2000MW of power.

The government says it will create 2000 jobs during the construction phase and generate billions of dollars of investment in regional NSW.

About 500 people are already working on it, which will grow to around 850 by December.

Snowy Hydro will be required to provide $100 million in environmental offsets which will be used for local projects in the national park.

Latest sport

rugby league

Sharks star Johnson injures groin again

Matt Moylan is in line for an instant NRL recall after star Cronulla teammate Shaun Johnson re-injured his groin at training.

cricket

Seven Network could drop cricket contract

The Seven Network could seek to terminate its contract to broadcast cricket with boss James Warburton describing Cricket Australia as a "train wreck".

rugby league

De Belin rape case set for Origin week

Jack de Belin's sexual assault case will coincide with the start of this year's State of Origin series, providing an unwanted distraction for the NRL.

tennis

De Minaur faces tall order at US Open

Alex de Minaur leads the Australian charge at the US Open and will face world No.95 Andrej Martin from Slovakia in the first round.

tennis

Serena eyes grand slam record in New York

With the US Open draw depleted, Serena Williams has her best chance yet to finally match Margaret Court's all-time record 24 grand slam singles titles.

news

health

Four Sydney schools closed over COVID

NSW has recorded 13 new cases of COVID-19, with four schools closed and the Sydney CBD gym cluster increasing to 14 infections.

sport

rugby league

Sharks star Johnson injures groin again

Matt Moylan is in line for an instant NRL recall after star Cronulla teammate Shaun Johnson re-injured his groin at training.

world

politics

Japan's PM Abe set to resign due to health

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is set to resign due to a worsening of his chronic health condition, national broadcaster NHK says.