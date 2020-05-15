Discover Australian Associated Press

Socceroos and Hertha Berlin midfielder Mathew Leckie returns to action on Saturday at Hoffenheim. Image by EPA PHOTO

soccer

Socceroos return to action in Bundesliga

By Anna Harrington

May 15, 2020

2020-05-15 18:15:17

Mathew Leckie and Brandon Borrello are poised to become the first Socceroos to return to European action when the Bundesliga returns this weekend.

Leckie’s Hertha Berlin are away to Hoffenheim on Saturday while Borrello will be in the mix as SC Freiburg take on RB Leipzig also on the road at the same time.

Freiburg are eighth while Hertha Berlin are 13th but hold a handy margin on the relegation spots.

Leckie and Borrello will be followed by more than 10 Australians across Europe as the game makes a gradual return during the pandemic. 

The Danish Superliga resumes from May 28. Forward Awer Mabil will line up for leaders FC Midtjylland while fringe Socceroos Mustafa Amini and Alex Gersbach play alongside Olyroo Zach Duncan at third-placed AGF Aarhus.

Defender Trent Sainsbury and fringe forward Nikita Rukavytsya will return to action with second-placed Maccabi Haifa when the Israeli Premier League resumes on May 30.

Centre-back Milos Degenek will feature for table-topping Serbian powerhouse Red Star Belgrade on May 30, the first day of the Serbian SuperLiga’s resumption.

The Serbian Superliga have another four rounds to play to complete its season.

The Austrian Bundesliga returns on June 2, with teams to play every three days in a bid to finish the season by early July.

Midfielder Jimmy Jeggo could feature on the first day for Austria Wien, while James Holland will be at the heart of table toppers LASK Linz’s bid to claim the title.

Out-of-favour striker Tomi Juric’s CSKA Sofia return to action in Bulgaria on June 5.

But several Australians will have to bide their time, including Brighton and Hove Albion duo Mat Ryan and Aaron Mooy.

The UK government has given the green light for a June Premier League restart, but fixtures are far from locked in.

Aziz Behich (Istanbul Basaksehir) will have to wait until June 12 for the Turkish Superlig to restart, while striker Apostolos Giannou (AEK Larnaca) does not have a return date, with Cypriot First Division training only due to resume on May 18.

Scotland’s lower leagues have been declared on a points-per-game basis and the Scottish Premiership could follow suit, meaning Tom Rogic and Daniel Arzani’s Celtic would be crowned champions for the ninth consecutive season.

