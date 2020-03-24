Discover Australian Associated Press

Catch up with friends and family by phone or in online chats to maintain social distance. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Social distancing and how to go about it

By Sonia Kohlbacher

March 24, 2020

2020-03-24 16:25:48

Queenslanders are being urged to keep their distance from each other, avoid socialising and stay at home. Here’s is a list of things people can do to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

STAY AT HOME

* It is critical to stay at home for 14 days if you have just returned from overseas, if generally feeling unwell, if tested for COVID-19 or over the age of 60 and have a chronic illness.

* You must also stay inside your home for 14 days if you have been in contact with someone who is generally unwell or been tested for the virus. 

* As of midnight on Wednesday, people crossing the border into Queensland must isolate themselves for 14 days. 

KEEP YOUR DISTANCE

* All Queenslanders are being told to stay in their homes unless leaving is absolutely essential, so ask yourself if leaving is really necessary.

* That means staying indoors unless you are going to a supermarket, pharmacy or petrol station. 

* It is OK to exercise outdoors like a going for walk, riding a bicycle and exercising in the park. But it is really important you don’t touch anything, and wash your hands.

* Keep 1.5 metres away from others as much as possible outside the home.

WASH YOUR HANDS

* COVID-19 is very infectious, spreading primarily through droplets from the nose when someone who has the virus coughs, sneezes or exhales. 

* The droplets land on objects and surfaces which other people then touch before touching their eyes, mouth and nose. 

* Try not to touch your face. We all touch our face all the time. But try not to and wash your hands.

* You can also catch the virus if you breathe in the droplets from an infected person when they cough or exhale, which is why you are being asked to stay at a distance from others.

* It survives on surfaces including elevator buttons, door handles and shopping baskets, traffic crossings, footpath rails, benches and tabletops, taps in public toilets and money.

* So wash your hands with soap for 20 seconds before you go out, while you’re out and when you get home.

* If you can carry some hand sanitiser with you, even better. 

NO EATING OUT

* You won’t be able to go to a pub, cinema, bar, gym, indoor sports club from midday on Monday. 

* But you can still order food to takeaway from your favourite restaurant or corner cafe.

* Home delivery remains an option.

SOCIALISING

* Social distancing means keeping to yourself so that you don’t catch the virus, or spread it if infected. It’s the best way to contain the virus. 

* You are being asked to distance yourself from friends and loved ones for the sake of your health and wellbeing, but also theirs. It’s about looking after yourself and your community. 

* You can go a few weeks without heading to a barbecue, meeting a big group of friends for a picnic or heading to someone’s house for a catch-up.

* If you have older parents and grandparents, do them a favour by not visiting them for a few weeks. 

* You can stay social by speaking to friends and family over the phone, setting up a group chat or text, sending pictures and video messages, sharing playlists and movie recommendations, but don’t visit in person.

HOLIDAYS AND PARTIES

* Whether you’ve planned and overseas adventure, a night in with friends or a day out, you should cancel it. Those friends and that beach or hiking trail will still be there in a few months’ time.  

* Camping with your mates, beach trips, parties and weekends interstate all should be cancelled. They are not essential. 

* Any indoor or outdoor event must have at least four square metres (2m by 2m) per person.

