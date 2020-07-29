Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.
The Australian government is keeping a close eye on TikTok over fears it shares data with China. Image by EPA PHOTO

Technology

Social media giants called to Senate probe

By Rebecca Gredley

July 29, 2020

2020-07-29 16:07:52

TikTok, Facebook, Twitter and Google officials have been invited to give evidence at a Senate inquiry into foreign interference through social media.

Video-sharing platform TikTok said it would be represented at the August 21 hearing.

Other platforms have been asked to appear in September.

“TikTok is committed to transparent dialogue with our community, including policymakers and we will work with the committee as we engage with this process,” it said in a statement on Tuesday.

“TikTok welcomes ongoing discussions with government audiences as we work to remain a safe, fun and creative platform for people to express themselves.”

The inquiry is looking at the use of social media for purposes that undermine Australia’s democracy and values, including through misinformation.

It’s also looking at ways to reduce such risks and international responses to cyber foreign interference.

The federal government is keeping a close eye on TikTok over fears it shares user data with China, an accusation the social media company denies.

The company has recently beefed up its campaign to clear its name, insisting it would never share data with Beijing.

TikTok says Australian data is stored in the US and Singapore.

RMIT cyber security researcher Matt Warren is more concerned about how much data is being taken and how it is used.

TikTok is owned by Chinese company ByteDance, which also works on artificial intelligence.

The app not only accesses a phone’s camera and microphone, but the contact list and information from other apps including location data.

In its submission to the inquiry, Twitter outlined steps it’s taking to combat fake accounts, spam and state-backed information operations. 

The company has banned political advertising and doesn’t allow state-controlled news media entities to buy ads.

In regards to misinformation, Twitter says it’s not attempting to address all of it.

“We are focused on where we can make the biggest impact and add context in a way that dovetails with the fundamental nature of our service, which is open, real-time, and conversational,” its submission says.

“Our overarching goal is to provide context, not fact-check.”

Twitter has taken steps to crackdown on US President Donald Trump in recent months, adding “manipulated media” to doctored videos he’s shared as well as fact-check warnings to two of his tweets on mail-in voting.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Demons-Roos AFL clash moved to Adelaide

Melbourne and North Melbourne had been set to play their round-11 AFL clash in Hobart but will face off at Adelaide Oval due to Tasmanian COVID-19 restrictions.

Australian rules football

Giant out of hospital, targets AFL return

Sam Taylor hopes to return this AFL season but walking feels like a big win for the GWS defender after the worst experience of his life - a bacterial infection.

basketball

NBL players test positive for COVID-19

Melbourne United's NBL training has been suspended indefinitely with players Mitch McCarron and Jo Lual-Acui testing positive for COVID-19.

rugby league

V'landys sure border change won't stop NRL

ARL Commission chairman Peter V'landys says nothing has changed for the NRL playing in Queensland despite the border changes for Sydney residents.

Australian rules football

Roos' Daw ready for uplifting AFL comeback

North Melbourne's Majak Daw will make a fairytale AFL comeback, less than two years after suffering career-threatening hip and pelvic injuries.

news

virus diseases

Stricter gym rules as NSW on 'knife-edge'

NSW health authorities are concerned about an increase in COVID-19 cases in densely populated eastern Sydney suburbs, while gyms will face tighter restrictions.

sport

Australian rules football

Demons-Roos AFL clash moved to Adelaide

Melbourne and North Melbourne had been set to play their round-11 AFL clash in Hobart but will face off at Adelaide Oval due to Tasmanian COVID-19 restrictions.

world

virus diseases

WHO says coronavirus 'likes all weather'

The WHO has suggested the six-month length of the coronavirus pandemic so far shows that the season does not affect the transmission of the virus.