Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.
Victorian agriculture workers can now apply for NSW border crossing exemptions. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Solution for NSW/Vic border farm workers

By AAP

August 19, 2020

2020-08-19 15:04:29

Critical agricultural workers from Victoria will now be able to cross the border into NSW without quarantining in Sydney for two weeks.

NSW Agriculture Minister Adam Marshall on Tuesday announced exemptions for farm wrorkers to cross the border to work on NSW farms, even if they don’t live in the border bubble.

Until now the border closure had meant some Victorian workers would have technically been required to fly to Sydney to quarantine, before having to drive to country NSW to get to their job.

Mr Marshall said the changes were a “sensible solution” to the issues caused by the border closure and ensured the NSW agriculture sector had the workforce it needed.

“While this will be very welcome news, it does not solve all the problems and in my view, is just the first step towards allowing the critical agriculture sector on both sides of border to operate freely, as it needs to,” he said.

Earlier Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews had flagged that a solution had been reached with the NSW government.

“I think that whilst it won’t necessarily be a perfect outcome it will be a significant step forward for those in our primary production sector and our ag sector to be able to move more freely while at the same time protecting public health.

“We know how important that is to keeping food on our supermarket shelves,” he said.

Mr Marshall said workers will now be able to access a new Highly Specialised Critical Services (Agriculture) Permit if they:

* Provide a highly specialised critical agricultural service

* Are moving and working anywhere within 100 kilometres of the NSW/Victorian border on the NSW side

* Comply with strict conditions if staying overnight and

* Adhere to other safety requirements, including self-isolating when not delivering the critical service.

Exemptions for individuals needing to move beyond the 100km limit for work will be considered on a case-by-case basis.

The changes came into effect at midday on Tuesday and the new permits are available on the Service NSW website.

Latest sport

rugby league

Rabbitohs stars condemn Seibold NRL trolls

He hardly left Redfern on the best of terms but embattled coach Anthony Seibold has received support from South Sydney stars as he contends with online trolls.

Australian rules football

Swans condemn racist abuse of Taylor

Days out from the beginning of the AFL's Indigenous Round, Sydney's Elijah Taylor has received racist abuse on social media following his quarantine breach.

rugby league

Proctor, Johnson face NRL review

Kevin Proctor and Shaun Johnson could face sanctions from the NRL for making public comment before the Gold Coast captain's judiciary hearing for biting.

rugby league

Proctor banned for four NRL games for bite

Gold Coast captain Kevin Proctor has been banned for four weeks after being found guilty of biting Shaun Johnson in a fiery night at the NRL judiciary.

Australian rules football

Lynch escapes AFL ban for Collins strike

Richmond forward Tom Lynch is free to play in their AFL clash with Essendon on Saturday night despite being charged with two striking offences.

news

politics

Aged care hotspots stable but fragile: PM

Scott Morrison maintains Victoria is responsible for privately-operated aged care facilities despite the federal government having jurisdiction over them.

sport

rugby league

Rabbitohs stars condemn Seibold NRL trolls

He hardly left Redfern on the best of terms but embattled coach Anthony Seibold has received support from South Sydney stars as he contends with online trolls.

world

civil unrest

Mali's president quits after troop mutiny

Mali President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita has announced his resignation and dissolved parliament hours after being detained by mutinous soldiers.