All debris from containers lost at sea by the APL England has been removed from Birdie Beach in NSW. Image by Darren Pateman/AAP PHOTOS

Environment

Some 45 NSW beaches inspected after spill

By Dominica Sanda

June 5, 2020

2020-06-05 09:37:08

More than 40 beaches along the NSW coastline have been inspected and cleaned after 50 shipping containers were lost off the APL England nearly two weeks ago.

All debris has been removed from Birdie Beach on the NSW Central Coast after the containers went overboard in heavy seas south of Sydney on May 24.

Operator ANL in a statement on Thursday said it was working closely with NSW maritime authorities to ensure all affected beaches were cleaned.

“It is great to know that we have this beach now clear of containers, but we will not rest until the broader clean-up is done,” chief executive Xavier Eiglier said.

Clean-up crews have inspected and cleaned 45 beaches since the Singapore-flagged ship lost the containers, with 20 separate recovery teams deployed. 

One of the impacted beaches is Bateau Bay on the Central Coast, with operations continuing to remove the five containers which washed onto the rocks.

“It is incredibly important to us … that we do our best to clean up the debris from these containers that unfortunately fell into the ocean,” Mr Eiglier said.

“We have initiated action as quickly as possible to ensure the swift collection of the debris.” 

NSW Maritime said 24 of the 50 containers lost overboard were empty refrigerated containers, while 26 contained a variety of goods.

By Tuesday, 16 containers had been accounted for.

The Australian Marine Safety Authority has laid charges against the master of the APL England for offences relating to pollution and damage of the marine environment as a result of poor cargo loading.

