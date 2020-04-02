Some Aussie cruise guests due to fly home

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Hundreds of Australians are in limbo, stranded on cruise ships around the world. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Some Aussie cruise guests due to fly home

By Daniel McCulloch

April 2, 2020

2020-04-02 09:38:58

Hundreds of Australians remain stranded aboard cruise ships across the globe, with some told it could be weeks or months before they are able to return.

The federal government is also working to bring home Australians stuck on land in Peru and other parts of South America.

“We are continuing to work with Qantas on further flights to assist Australians who are still there,” Foreign Minister Marise Payne told ABC radio on Wednesday.

The government is trying to facilitate internal travel for Australians who are in remote and isolated parts of Peru to come to Lima and Cusco, so they are able to access rescue flights.

“I expect to have more information from my department and from Qantas on those in coming days,” Senator Payne said.

Australian passengers on the Ocean Atlantic cruiseliner are expected to be flown home from Uruguay on Thursday.

But guests of a nearby boat, the Greg Mortimer, have been told they will need to wait until 14 days after the last person aboard has experienced fever.

A man in his late 60s aboard the Greg Mortimer was taken to shore in Montevideo to go into isolation on Tuesday.

Senator Payne said it was difficult for people onboard ships with flu-like symptoms given international concern about coronavirus

“We’ve been working closely with authorities to ensure we are able to support those passengers when they are able to leave the ship,” the minister said.

“But, like in Australia, there are different quarantine restrictions being imposed around the world, and different requirements for isolation.”

Latest sport

Australian rules football

AFL can complete 17-game season: McLachlan

The AFL's return date could yet be pushed past June 1 but chief executive Gillon McLachlan is adamant a 17-round season could still be completed this year.

tennis

Wimbledon canned for 1st time since WWII

Roger Federer says he is "devastated" after this year's Wimbledon championships were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Australian rules football

McLachlan rules out best-of-three AFL GF

Football great Leigh Matthews is a big supporter of a best-of-three grand final series, but AFL boss Gillon McLachlan has ruled it out.

rugby league

Greenberg to take same cut as NRL players

NRL chief executive Todd Greenberg will take the same pay cut as the game's players during the coronavirus stoppage.

rugby league

Bulldogs sacked by NRL over sex scandal

Canterbury players Jayden Okunbor and Corey Harawira-Naera have had their NRL registrations cancelled following a schoolgirl sex scandal.

news

virus diseases

Fifth Victorian dies from coronavirus

A fifth person has died from coronavirus in Victoria, as number of infected persons in the state tops 1000 and the national death toll hits 22.

sport

Australian rules football

AFL can complete 17-game season: McLachlan

The AFL's return date could yet be pushed past June 1 but chief executive Gillon McLachlan is adamant a 17-round season could still be completed this year.

world

virus diseases

Global virus cases approaching 1 million

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases will exceed one million in the coming days, the World Health Organisation says.