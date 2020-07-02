Some countries face long virus battle: WHO

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
The World Health Organisation warns some countries face a "long, hard road ahead" with COVID-19. Image by EPA PHOTO

virus diseases

Some countries face long virus battle: WHO

By Emma Farge and John Revill

July 2, 2020

2020-07-02 03:22:48

Countries that fail to use every mechanism available to combat the still-raging coronavirus will struggle to beat it, the World Health Organisation says.

“Some countries… have taken a fragmented approach. These countries face a long, hard road ahead,” Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual briefing from WHO headquarters in Geneva, without singling out any countries.

More than 10.5 million people have been infected globally and more than half a million have died since the COVID-19 disease was first detected in China.

Tedros said local flare-ups were inevitable as some countries began lifting lockdown restrictions.

“But countries that have the systems in place to apply a comprehensive approach should be able to contain these flare-ups locally and avoid reintroducing widespread restrictions,” he said.

WHO emergencies expert Mike Ryan told the same briefing the UN body planned to send two experts from headquarters to join its country team in China to establish the scope for a mission looking into the origins of the coronavirus.

Heavily criticised by the United States and others for secrecy and a late response, China has said it was transparent throughout and would support an investigation once the pandemic is under control.

While many have signalled a live animal market as the probable origin, US President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo have said there is evidence the virus originated in a Wuhan laboratory.

The Americas are the current epicentre, particularly the United States, which has the highest COVID-19 death toll in the world – more than 127,393.

Ryan said the WHO was trying to verify reports of hoarding of medical supplies in the United States and wanted to ensure everyone had access to life-saving materials.

Asked about a virus in Chinese pigs that a study said has become more infectious to humans and might become a “pandemic virus”, Ryan said: “It’s important to reassure people that it is not a new virus and is a virus under surveillance.”

Latest sport

soccer

Victorian COVID crisis threatens A-League

The A-League's resumption plans are in jeopardy after NSW imposed a ban on residents from Victorian COVID-19 hotspots.

Australian rules football

AFL players need to relocate from hotspots

Players from Melbourne-based AFL clubs living in COVID-19 hotspots need to urgently find alternate housing to ensure they are not barred from entering NSW.

rugby union

Super players accept 30 per cent pay cut

Australia's professional rugby players have accepted a blanket 30 per cent pay cut renegotiation ahead of this Friday's Super Rugby AU launch.

Australian rules football

Magpie Sidebottom banned for 4 AFL games

Collingwood veteran Steele Sidebottom can't quite remember the details of his coronavirus breach due to his alcohol consumption.

rugby union

Wallabies selection to be Super-charged

Australian-based Wallabies contenders will have nowhere to hide when the domestic Super Rugby AU launches on Friday.

news

inquiry

Royal commission slams warnings delay

A bushfires royal commissioner has criticised national agencies for taking years to get a consistent and clear warning system, amid community confusion.

sport

soccer

Victorian COVID crisis threatens A-League

The A-League's resumption plans are in jeopardy after NSW imposed a ban on residents from Victorian COVID-19 hotspots.

world

civil unrest

HK police fire tear gas at protesters

Hong Kong police have made their first arrests under a new national security law as they fired water cannon and tear gas to disperse pro-democracy protesters.