AAP Newswire

Australia's national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand.

Mediaverse

Australia's leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia's largest organisations.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers.
Crowds of daytrippers have forced the closure of some Gold Coast beaches during the COVID-19 crisis. Image by Dave Hunt/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Police to enforce Gold Coast beach closure

By Robyn Wuth and Nicholas McElroy

April 7, 2020

2020-04-07 14:26:24

Gold Coast beaches will be patrolled by police now the city has closed three popular swimming areas to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Surfers Paradise, The Spit and Coolangatta beaches will close from midnight Tuesday to deter Brisbane day-trippers, in harsh restrictions handed down by Gold Coast Mayor Tom Tate.

“I didn’t want to do this, but over the weekend shows me that especially people visiting from Brisbane are not listening to us,” Mr Tate said on Monday.

“I say to Logan and Brisbane people – we love you, but we don’t want you to visit us right now.”

Locals will still have access to nearly 50 km of beach that remain open to exercise but must adhere to social distancing. 

Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll warned that police will patrol all beaches for people travelling from elsewhere.   

“The Gold Coast Council has shut a number of its beaches. This will be heavily patrolled this weekend,” Ms Carroll said on Monday.

“But not only those beaches, all of the beaches as we go into Easter weekend.”

Cr Tate warned more of the Gold Coast’s 21 beaches will close if people continue to ignore the advice from health authorities. 

“The curve is flattening, this is not the time relax, it’s time to kill it off,” Cr Tate said.

He said the closure was a reluctant decision he was forced to make to protect the community.

“For us to win this fight against COVID-19, we are in it together,” Cr Tate said. 

Car parks will be barricaded off to stop beach access, and parking officers will be deployed to monitor illegal parking while the closed beaches will be patrolled by authorities.

Coolangatta Beach will be closed from Greenmount Point to the Coolangatta Groyne. 

Surfers Paradise will be closed from Clifford St lifeguard tower 33 to South Narrowneck tower 37 adjacent to Higman St.

And The Spit will be closed from tower 42 adjacent to Sea World to the Rock Wall adjacent to tower 46.

