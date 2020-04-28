NSW toll hits 37 after aged home death

A seventh person at the Newmarch House aged care facility in Sydney’s west has died after contracting coronavirus, taking the NSW death toll to 37.

Operator Anglicare said the resident died on Monday night. No additional details were provided but NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian will address the media on Tuesday morning.

The Newmarch House death takes the national toll to 84.

“This coronavirus pandemic has been unprecedented in terms of its scale and impact across the world. But more importantly we know what a devastating effect it is having on older people,” Anglicare chief executive Grant Millard said in a statement.

COVID-19 was introduced to the Caddens facility by an ill aged care worker who worked for six consecutive days while suffering very mild respiratory symptoms.

Bondi beach, meanwhile, has reopened for swimming and surfing but the sand will remain closed given the area boasts the highest number of COVID-19 cases in Australia.

Waverley Council mayor Paula Masselos said the waters at Bondi, Bronte and Tamarama beaches would reopen on Tuesday “for the sole purpose of exercising”.

People will be able to surf or swim between 7am and 5pm on weekdays, with access to the water via designated entry and exit points.

The mayor said the “swim and go” and “surf and go” measures were strictly for Waverley residents and people shouldn’t drive to the beaches from further afield.

All of Randwick City Council’s beaches will again reopen from Tuesday without any time restrictions while those in Dee Why, Freshwater and Manly, under the Northern Beaches Council, remain closed.

NSW recorded its lowest daily rise in more than seven weeks on Monday, with only two confirmed cases, taking the total to 3004.