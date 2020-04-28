NSW toll hits 37 after aged home death

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Some NSW beaches will open to locals for swimming and surfing but the sands will remain off-limits. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS

virus diseases

NSW toll hits 37 after aged home death

By AAP

April 28, 2020

2020-04-28 07:47:29

A seventh person at the Newmarch House aged care facility in Sydney’s west has died after contracting coronavirus, taking the NSW death toll to 37.

Operator Anglicare said the resident died on Monday night. No additional details were provided but NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian will address the media on Tuesday morning.

The Newmarch House death takes the national toll to 84.

“This coronavirus pandemic has been unprecedented in terms of its scale and impact across the world. But more importantly we know what a devastating effect it is having on older people,” Anglicare chief executive Grant Millard said in a statement.

COVID-19 was introduced to the Caddens facility by an ill aged care worker who worked for six consecutive days while suffering very mild respiratory symptoms.

Bondi beach, meanwhile, has reopened for swimming and surfing but the sand will remain closed given the area boasts the highest number of COVID-19 cases in Australia.

Waverley Council mayor Paula Masselos said the waters at Bondi, Bronte and Tamarama beaches would reopen on Tuesday “for the sole purpose of exercising”.

People will be able to surf or swim between 7am and 5pm on weekdays, with access to the water via designated entry and exit points.

The mayor said the “swim and go” and “surf and go” measures were strictly for Waverley residents and people shouldn’t drive to the beaches from further afield.

All of Randwick City Council’s beaches will again reopen from Tuesday without any time restrictions while those in Dee Why, Freshwater and Manly, under the Northern Beaches Council, remain closed.

NSW recorded its lowest daily rise in more than seven weeks on Monday, with only two confirmed cases, taking the total to 3004.

Latest news

health

Doctors give confidence but no complacency

The Chief Medical Officer says even if restrictions are eased we need to change the way we interact permanently as the nation's COVID death toll rises to 84.

virus diseases

NSW toll hits 37 after aged home death

A seventh resident of the Newmarch House nursing home in western Sydney has died of coronavirus, taking NSW deaths to 37 and the national toll to 84.

virus diseases

'Permanent' change to habits to stop virus

Australia's chief medical officer says people will have to permanently change their behaviour to keep the coronavirus contained.

crime, law and justice

Probe into truck company in Vic cop deaths

Victoria Police have raided residential properties linked to a trucking company following last week's horrific freeway crash that left four officers dead.

economy, business and finance

Business warns of $400b virus economic hit

A six-month recovery plan from coronavirus measures would cost Australia's economy more than $400 billion, modelling by the Business Council of Australia shows.

news

health

Doctors give confidence but no complacency

The Chief Medical Officer says even if restrictions are eased we need to change the way we interact permanently as the nation's COVID death toll rises to 84.

sport

Australian rules football

Victoria govt unlikely to fund AFL hub

Victorian sports minister Martin Pakula believes there is no need for the state to use government money to help the AFL set-up a quarantine hub in Melbourne.

world

virus diseases

WHO chief says pandemic 'far from over'

The spread of COVID-19 is disrupting immunisation programmes for children in many countries, the World Health Organisation says.