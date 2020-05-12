Discover Australian Associated Press

Queensland students in kindy, prep, and years one, 11 and 12 will begin to return to school. Image by Darren England/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Qlders urged to get tested for COVID-19

By Shae McDonald

May 12, 2020

2020-05-12 15:38:40

Queenslanders are being urged to get tested for coronavirus as the number of positive diagnoses continues to drop across the state.

There were no new cases of COVID-19 recorded overnight and just 18 remain active.

Seven remain in hospital, with three of those people in intensive care.

Newly-appointed Deputy Premier and Health Minister Steven Miles said the fact only 1045 people in Queensland had contracted the virus was incredibly positive.

“To put that in context for you, we were anticipating more than 1250 cases per day if we were unable to constrain that first wave,” he said on Monday.

But Mr Miles said the low level of people being tested was a concern, with just 1200 people being checked on Sunday.

“We would like to do more tests,” he said, urging anyone with any kind of respiratory symptom to come forward.

The continuing low rate of coronavirus cases across the state will be watched over the coming weeks as restrictions are eased.

Up to five people from the one household are now permitted to visit another home.

From Saturday, up to 10 people will be able to gather outside, at weddings, pools and for exercise.

Kindy, prep, year one, 11 and 12 students also returned to the classroom on Monday for the first time in several weeks.

Officials will assess the statewide response to the return to school on Friday, before the go-ahead is given for other year levels.

It’s proposed students from years two to 10 will return to school from May 25.

The staged approach is part of the Queensland government’s wider plan to reopen the state following the flattening of the coronavirus curve.

