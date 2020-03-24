Some Qld zoos still open despite virus

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Some Queensland zoos remain while others have closed as a result of the COVID-19 crisis. Image by Rix Ryan Photography/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Some Qld zoos still open despite virus

By Darren Cartwright

March 24, 2020

2020-03-24 15:14:09

Crikey, about the only place open to take children on a day trip in Queensland during the upcoming school holidays are zoos, which is ironic given the animal origins of COVID-19.

While cinemas have been ordered to shut under coronavirus lockdown measures, several zoos are still operating in the Sunshine State.

Australia Zoo, Lone Pine Koala Sanctuary, Wildlife HQ and Darling Downs Zoo are all open for business with increased hygiene measures.

Koala-holding photos, though, have been banned at Lone Pine Koala Sanctuary.

Australia Zoo would not comment on the visitor capacity of their 45-hectare site, or the effect of the downturn in international tourists.

Instead, a representative pointed AAP to an update on their website which included “altered animal encounters and demonstrations to limit contact between keepers, guests and animals”.

“Our guest experience predominantly entails movement through large, open-air open spaces,” the statement read.

“We are carefully monitoring the situation and are in regular contact with health agencies for advice on best practice procedures.”

Australia Zoo has also increased the number of hand sanitiser stations and the frequency it cleans and disinfects all areas.

Darling Downs Zoo stated it had “ample supplies of free hand sanitiser… and liquid soap” in an open-air facility.

However, Currumbin Wildlife Sanctuary has temporarily closed after being “guided by the advice of Queensland Health and the Australian Government”. 

“The management team will continually reassess and liaise with government authorities. Once the threat of COVID-19 passes, Currumbin Wildlife Sanctuary will resume operations as one of the countries (sic) leading wildlife attractions,” a statement on their website read.

Sea World on the Gold Coast, Rockhampton Zoo and Billabong Sanctuary Townsville have also closed to the public.

Latest sport

rugby league

NRL sets September 1 as latest 2020 start

The NRL has designed scenarios for its 2020 season to resume as late as September 1, clubs were told on Tuesday morning.

Australian rules football

Don't 'screw' the AFL players: McGuire

Collingwood president Eddie McGuire says it is crucial the AFL and its players strike a balance in pay negotiations amid the game's financial crisis.

swimming

Olympic swimmers told to delay decisions

Swimming Australia's head coach Jacco Verhaeren says athletes must let their emotions settle before deciding their Olympic futures.

soccer

Tough decisions loom as A-League halts

FFA chief executive James Johnson says the national body faces "tough decisions" after the coronavirus pandemic forced the postponement of the A-League.

Summer Olympics

Signs point to Olympics shift to 2021

The 2020 Olympic Games in Japan will be postponed by one year because of coronavirus, according to IOC member Dick Pound.

news

health

'Essential' travel across Qld border only

Only people who must travel across the Queensland border for work, medical appointments and freight will be allowed to cross, while others will be stopped.

sport

rugby league

NRL sets September 1 as latest 2020 start

The NRL has designed scenarios for its 2020 season to resume as late as September 1, clubs were told on Tuesday morning.

world

virus diseases

People in UK ordered to stay home

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a televised address to the nation has ordered people to stay at home to curb the spread of the coronavirus.