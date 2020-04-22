Some US producers, states reopening

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Boeing is restarting production lines at its Seattle-area plants. Image by EPA PHOTO

Health

Some US producers, states reopening

By Colleen Long, Gene Johnson and Mike Corder

April 22, 2020

2020-04-22 11:46:26

Boeing and at least one other US heavy-equipment manufacturer have resumed production and some states have rolled out reopening plans despite concerns there is not enough testing yet to keep the coronavirus from rebounding.

The reopenings came amid economic gloom, as oil futures plunged below zero on Monday and stocks and Treasury yields also dropped on Wall Street.

Boeing said it was putting about 27,000 people back to work this week building passenger jets at its Seattle-area plants, with virus-slowing precautions in place, including face masks and staggered shifts.

Doosan Bobcat, a farm equipment maker and North Dakota’s largest manufacturer, announced the return of about 2200 workers at three factories around the state.

Businesses that start operating again in the US are likely to engender good will with the Trump administration at a time when it is doling out billions in relief to companies.

But the reopenings being announced are a drop in the bucket compared with the more than 22 million Americans thrown out of work by the crisis.

President Donald Trump has been agitating to restart the economy, singling out Democratic-led states and egging on protesters who feel governors are moving too slowly.

Some states – mostly Republican-led ones – have relaxed restrictions, and on Monday announced that they would take further steps to reopen their economies.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp announced that gyms, hair salons, bowling alleys and tattoo parlours were among businesses that could reopen on Friday, as long as owners followed strict social distancing and hygiene requirements.

The governor said a decline in emergency room visits by people with flu-like symptoms indicated that infections were going down. But he also acknowledged that Georgia had lagged in COVID-19 testing and announced new initiatives to ramp it up.

Texas on Monday began a week of slow reopenings, starting off with state parks, while officials said that later in the week, stores would be allowed to offer curbside service.

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee said businesses across most of the state would begin reopening as early as next week, although the order did not cover counties with the largest cities, including Nashville, Memphis, Knoxville and Chattanooga. 

Both Texas and Tennessee are governed by Republicans.

Republican West Virginia Governor Jim Justice said he would allow hospitals to begin performing elective procedures if the facilities met an unspecified set of criteria, while Democratic Colorado Governor Jared Polis said he would let his statewide stay-at-home order expire next week as long as strict social distancing and other individual protective measures continued.

But governors from many other states said they lacked the testing supplies they need and warned they could get hit by a second wave of infections, given how people with no symptoms can still spread the disease.

“Who in this great state actually believes that they care more about jet skiing than saving the lives of the elderly or the vulnerable?” Democratic Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer remarked, referring to restrictions in place in her state.

“This action isn’t about our individual right to gather. It’s about our parents’ right to live.”

Trump took to Twitter to complain that the “radical left” and “Do Nothing Democrats” are “playing a very dangerous political game” by complaining about a testing shortage.

At the same time, Vice President Mike Pence told governors that Washington is working around-the-clock to help them ramp up testing.

Latest sport

rugby league

NRL hopes TV talks are done by week's end

The NRL holds hope of finalising talks with broadcasters this week in order to give clubs a better picture of what the restructured 2020 season will look like.

rugby league

NRL put game's return before CEO search

The NRL will focus its attention on returning to the field from the coronavirus before looking for a new chief executive to replace Todd Greenberg.

rugby union

Wallabies captains call for RA overhaul

World Cup hero Nick Farr-Jones is thought to be behind a no-confidence letter delivered to Rugby Australia and signed by 11 former Wallabies captains.

rugby league

Benchmark measures make NRL safe: V'landys

ARL Commission chairman Peter V'landys claims the NRL's biosecurity measures during the coronavirus pandemic will be the benchmark for other sports.

Australian rules football

Bulldogs suspend Hunter for four AFL games

Lachie Hunter has received a four-match AFL ban and a $5000 fine from the Western Bulldogs for an alleged drink-driving incident.

news

politics

Economic reform, global action after virus

The Morrison government is considering major economic reform to guide Australia's recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

sport

rugby league

NRL hopes TV talks are done by week's end

The NRL holds hope of finalising talks with broadcasters this week in order to give clubs a better picture of what the restructured 2020 season will look like.

world

homicide

Canada's worst mass shooting toll at 23

Canadian police believe 23 people died after a gunman went on a rampage in rural communities across Nova Scotia over the weekend.